GREENSBORO — The city is asking residents to weigh in on possibly creating a Community Land Trust.

CLTs are nonprofits that buy or build housing, retail or offices using public or private money. Those structures are then sold to a low-income buyer who qualifies for a mortgage. However, the CLT retains ownership of the land, holding it in trust with a 99-year lease to the buyer.

As part of the agreement to buy the structure, the buyer agrees to sell it at an affordable price.

Such trusts depend on resident leadership, the city said in a news release. To learn more about the trusts and to take the survey, go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/CLT.

The city is asking people to submit the completed survey by 11:59 p.m. Friday.

“We strongly believe that CLTs would be a permanent, affordable housing option for Greensboro,” Michelle Kennedy, director of the city's Housing and Neighborhood Development Department, said in a news release. “We’re committed to engaging everyone in the decision-making process.”