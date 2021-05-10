Greensboro officials suggest 4.5% water rate increase in the coming year

GREENSBORO — City officials want to raise water rates by 4.5%.

They'll tell City Council on Tuesday why they think the city's water users should pay a higher rate that would amount to $2.12 a month for the average user inside the city limits.

The Greensboro Water Resources Department told City Council a year ago that it would likely ask for a rate increase this year.

Water officials will tell the City Council that the average bill for a customer inside the city limits will be $49.22, up from $47.10.

People who live outside the city limits but who are connected to city utilities will pay an average monthly bill of $122.72, up by $5.28 over the current average of $117.44. The rate for outside customers is more than twice the inside city limits rate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And that's not all water customers can expect. The current proposed increases would run for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2022.

In the next fiscal year, water officials say, customers are likely to see a 4% rate increase, pushing the average bill inside the city limits to $51.19.