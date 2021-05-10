Greensboro officials suggest 4.5% water rate increase in the coming year

GREENSBORO — City officials want to raise water rates by 4.5%.
They'll tell City Council on Tuesday why they think the city's water users should pay a higher rate that would amount to $2.12 a month for the average user inside the city limits.
The Greensboro Water Resources Department told City Council a year ago that it would likely ask for a rate increase this year.
Water officials will tell the City Council that the average bill for a customer inside the city limits will be $49.22, up from $47.10.
People who live outside the city limits but who are connected to city utilities will pay an average monthly bill of $122.72, up by $5.28 over the current average of $117.44. The rate for outside customers is more than twice the inside city limits rate.
And that's not all water customers can expect. The current proposed increases would run for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2022.
In the next fiscal year, water officials say, customers are likely to see a 4% rate increase, pushing the average bill inside the city limits to $51.19.
Greensboro officials will present a chart that says average rates for customers in Greensboro are still some of the lowest in the state, behind Winston-Salem, Durham, Charlotte and Raleigh.
In the coming fiscal year, water officials expect the department to take in $140.8 million in revenue compared with $139.2 million during the current year. Some 34% of that income is from water fees and 36% percent is from wastewater fees. Fees and money from the city's overall fund balance make up the rest of the department's income.
The increased rates will add $5.3 million to overall revenues.
