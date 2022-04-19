 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Greensboro officials vote to rename part of Bragg Street after Carolyn Coleman

  • 0

GREENSBORO — The City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night renaming a portion of of Bragg Street after the late Carolyn Coleman.

Under the measure, Bragg Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to South Elm Street will be renamed Carolyn Coleman Way to honor the Guilford County commissioner, who died in late January at age 79.

“I thought the naming of Carolyn Coleman Way, because she always did it her way, was very nice to do for her,” Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said. She asked staff to have the street renamed by July 1, the month of Coleman’s birthday.

A civil rights activist since the 1960s, Coleman served as a national leader for the NAACP. In 2005, she became the first female African-American chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and represented east Greensboro and Pleasant Garden for more than 20 years.

People are also reading…

The street has no residences on it and one business, Hightower said. Coleman was active at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, which abuts the road being renamed.

Carolyn Coleman

Coleman

 Guilford County, provided

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

0 Comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

President Biden will visit Greensboro Thursday. Here's what we know so far.

President Biden will visit Greensboro Thursday. Here's what we know so far.

The White House announced on Friday that Biden would be in Greensboro sometime Thursday to talk about his "Building A Better America" plan. The White House said he wants to continue talking directly to Americans across the country as he touts his plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and create more jobs.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Comedian who copped to bullying on TikTok makes amends with victim 15 years later

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert