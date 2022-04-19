Greensboro officials vote to rename part of Bragg Street after Carolyn Coleman

GREENSBORO — The City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night renaming a portion of of Bragg Street after the late Carolyn Coleman.
Under the measure, Bragg Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to South Elm Street will be renamed Carolyn Coleman Way to honor the Guilford County commissioner, who died in late January at age 79.
“I thought the naming of Carolyn Coleman Way, because she always did it her way, was very nice to do for her,” Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said. She asked staff to have the street renamed by July 1, the month of Coleman’s birthday.
A civil rights activist since the 1960s, Coleman served as a national leader for the NAACP. In 2005, she became the first female African-American chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and represented east Greensboro and Pleasant Garden for more than 20 years.
