Greensboro OKs COVID testing policy for city employees
Greensboro OKs COVID testing policy for city employees

GREENSBORO — Starting Nov. 1, city employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to be tested weekly.

Those who are fully vaccinated but have had "a close exposure or are experiencing symptoms," will also need to be tested, the city said Wednesday in a news release.

“The City of Greensboro has a duty to provide and maintain a workplace that is free of known hazards for our employees,” Human Resources Director Jamiah Waterman said in the release. “This policy is to help protect the health of our employees and the community at large.”

