Where should they go? Greensboro ordinances may 'criminalize' the homeless.

GREENSBORO — Amid fierce criticism, the City Council narrowly approved changes on Monday to ordinances that homeless advocates say will harm the city's most vulnerable.

Spurred by complaints about people obstructing sidewalks and doorways and leaving behind trash, city staff recommended adding more specific language to ordinances.

One change requires at least 36 inches of clear access along sidewalks, public passageways and building entrances — although exceptions are allowed with a permit for such things as sidewalk sales.

Another change outlaws putting “any object, substance or waste” in public spaces. Included on this list is garbage, ashes, paper and drinking cups. The ordinance change also authorizes police officers “to promptly dispose of the object(s) where practicable.”

Violations are misdemeanors and punishable by a fine of up to $50.

The changes didn’t sit well with several people at Monday’s meeting, many of whom said they feed the homeless.

“I think that these directly criminalize people for something as simple as existing in public space,” said Del Stone of the Working-Class and Houseless Organizing Alliance.

She also criticized the clear access rule.

“This can be used to criminalize someone for standing under an awning or resting on the sidewalk,” Stone said.

Heather Griffin, who volunteers with 16 Cents Ministry, was concerned about the possessions of homeless people that could be thrown away.

“Most homeless people travel with their belongings on them,” she said. “If they leave (their backpack) unattended, there's probably a reason. Nobody wants all of their life possessions — their harmless possessions — thrown away simply because they went to get food or went to use the restroom.”

Luis Medina directed his anger toward Councilman Zack Matheny and Mayor Nancy Vaughan in his comments.

“If we were trying to clean up the city, I think the best way to do that is maybe you leave City Council and take Nancy Vaughan with you for starters,” he said as some in the audience clapped.

Aside from tossing out the ordinance changes, Medina suggested the city install public bathrooms, showers and water fountains.

“You got an issue with people pissing in public," he said, "well then give them a bathroom.”

Frank Mickens urged the council to postpone taking action.

“Maybe we take our time with this one and allow patience and wisdom and maybe some discussions to figure out how do we make our city for everyone,” he said.

Councilwoman Yvonne Johnson made a motion to table the issue. Instead, she suggested creating a focus group to talk about the problems and come up with solutions.

Vaughan, however, said she, Matheny and Councilwoman Sharon Hightower already are on a task force with representatives from Guilford County. From that, a larger group that will include homeless people is being put together.

“I won’t support tabling these items,” she said. “We’ve been talking about this for years.”

The city is working on long-term solutions, she added, noting the recent passage of the affordable housing bonds and allocation of federal pandemic relief money to create more housing.

“What we need is more bricks and mortar. We need more units,” Vaughan said.

Councilman Hugh Holston was concerned that the ordinances didn’t address the main problem.

“Unless we address these topics at their core, we're always going to have these symptoms that crop up,” he said.

The motion to table the ordinances failed 5-4, with Hightower, Holston, Johnson and Councilwoman Goldie Wells supporting it.

“Letting people just live like this is not the answer,” Matheny said. “Folks, they’re dying on the street.”

Matheny asked why the old Regency Inn & Suites on O’Henry Boulevard has not been opened for those in need of housing. The city loaned the nonprofit Partnership Homes $3 million to buy the motel and remodel it for that purpose.

“That building has been sitting empty since April,” Matheny said.

Michelle Kennedy, the city’s Neighborhood Development Director, said the delay is because Partnership Homes doesn’t have the money it needs to rehabilitate the property.

She said the nonprofit submitted a request to Guilford County for $6.5 million from its American Rescue Plan Act money. “That is, to my understanding, what they’re waiting for at this point.”