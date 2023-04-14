GREENSBORO — Don’t stock up on plastic lawn and leaf bags just yet.

The city of Greensboro is considering banning the use of these for yard-waste collection this summer. Instead, the city would ask residents to use biodegradable bags, which can be ground along with the leaves into compost or mulch.

During a work session Thursday, the City Council directed Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson to look at that possibility.

Councilwoman Tammi Thurm suggested the city could provide residents a “starter pack” of the bags to get the change rolling.

Wilson said he plans to check with suppliers of the bags to ensure there is sufficient availability and to see if the city could get a discount on a bulk order.

Councilman Zach Matheny, however, was concerned that the bags would break down in the rain.

“If the paper bags get so wet, like if it rains for three days like it did last week … it just seems like it would disintegrate and you’d have another mess,” Matheny said.

He also pointed out that the paper bags would cost residents more than plastic bags.

“In essence, you’re making a resident pay per bag 24 cents more, which at 10 bags per week is $2.40. Do that for three months, that’s 12 weeks and you just cost them an additional $75,” he said.

“So we have to figure out how we can loosen that a little bit. Can the city buy bulk and supply the first year to get people used to it and trained and educated on how to use (the bags),” Matheny said.

The discussion was part of an update on the city’s yard waste and loose leaf collection effort, which Wilson said is inefficient and costly. The city provides the service to 68,000 households.

For Fiscal Year 2021-22, Wilson said it cost the city $300 per ton to manage the yard waste collection and only $75 per ton for garbage.

The loose leaf collection alone, which runs from November through January, costs the city $1.5 million, uses 39 full-time employees and temporary workers and utilizes 38 vehicles – most of which are only used during leaf season.

And because leaf and yard waste collection requires workers to manually pick up heavy bags, cans and yard debris, Wilson said it poses a danger to employees.

Citing U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, Wilson said “it’s the seventh deadliest job. Things that are ahead of that are like coal minors, so it’s a risky.”

Workers' compensation claims for 68 employees over the past five years have cost the city more than $2 million, Wilson said.

As for the plastic bags, Wilson said the city uses temporary workers and extra machinery to tear open each bag and remove the leaves. This costs the city $350,000 in labor, equipment and fuel costs.

“The other side of this is the environmental impact,” he said, noting that plastic does not decompose. “We're one of the few places in this state that still collects with plastic.”

Aside from eliminating plastic bags, Wilson proposed the city change its yard waste and leaf collection by:

• Providing residents one 96-gallon yard waste container, with an option to purchase a second container. These carts are designed to be mechanically tipped and dumped into the collection truck, which could reduce injuries to city workers.

• Eliminating loose leaf vacuum collection.

• Limiting compostable bags to 10 per week (in addition to the 96-gallon container.) This limit is aimed at preventing landscapers from dumping their excess yard waste off at the city taxpayers’ expense.

• Increasing the bag limit to 20 per week during leaf collection season.

Wilson also said the city could use leaf burritos, which are reusable plastic mesh bags that zip up. Pick-up would be limited to three bags per week and residents would be responsible for buying them. The 5-foot bags cost about $110 each.

“It's actually quite easy to lift and carry because it doesn't hold the moisture,” Wilson said. “It's porous.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan wasn’t a fan of this option. “I can imagine you're going to have all sorts of zipper problems,” she said, prompting laughter from the other council members. “Broken zippers,” she clarified.

Several council members liked the idea of introducing the yard waste container. Wilson suggested these containers could be delivered in the summer of 2024, with the program going live later that fall.

The city estimated it would save about $3.7 million over 15 years if it eliminated the loose leaf collection vacuum service and plastic bags, allowed leaf burritos and added yard waste containers.

“The best thing about this to me is number one, of course, employee safety … but you know the leaves won't be going down the storm drains anymore,” Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said. Storm drains overflowing is a huge cost to the city, she said.

“And the safety of course, we've had cars catch on fire because they parked over leaves. We've had people injured because their bike slid into (leaves), we've had joggers injured,” she said.

However, Matheny said he wouldn’t vote for eliminating the vacuum trucks. “We’re talking about taking something away that our … residents are used to,” he said.