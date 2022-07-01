Greensboro ponders alternative uses for the White Street Landfill

GREENSBORO — As the city moves toward closing roughly another 20 acres of the White Street Landfill, what comes next?

That was the question the city’s Field Operations Director Julio Delgado asked City Council members during a work session on Thursday.

“What else can we do with the landfill that doesn't include disposal or anything like that?” Delgado said of the 986-acre landfill in northeast Greensboro.

The site near Nealtown Road and White Street has a long history of controversy. Dating to the 1940s, the landfill has expanded over the years in a mostly Black area of the city.

The city settled a lawsuit with nearby residents in 1996, agreeing to cover losses for people unable to sell their homes. It quit accepting garbage from homes and businesses in 2007.

A bid to reopen it in 2011, which ultimately failed, was met with more protests.

Now city officials are pondering how to make the best use of the land, which now only accepts yard waste and construction debris.

“I’m pro-environmental justice, but I'm also a business person,” Delgado told council members. “Just to close it and do nothing with it, I don't think that's a good financial move.”

He put forth three ideas:

• Selling all of the brown gas produced by the landfill — only about half of it is sold now. The city would need about $250,000 to build the infrastructure required to transfer the gas but it could bring in about $885,000 annually, plus $65,000 for leasing the land.

• Installing an air curtain burner to break yard waste down into fertilizer. The device would cost the city $500,000 and bring in about $550,000 a year.

• Building a “swap shop,” where residents could exchange useable items such as furniture, tools and other household items. This would cost the city about $350,00 to build and $25,000 annually to staff it. However, it could reduce the amount of garbage the city pays to dispose of at the Great Oak Landfill in Randolph County.

What’s an air curtain burner?

Chris Marriott, the city’s deputy director of field operations, said an air curtain burner is an open top, metal box that’s a little larger than a construction dumpster.

It has slightly angled blowers along one side that create an “air curtain” across the top and there’s a burner at the bottom. Yard waste dumped into the box is incinerated but the air curtain prevents smoke and emissions from escaping, Marriott said Friday.

“What this air curtain does, it blows across the top … but kind of at an angle down, so when it hits that wall, it goes down and then it kind of just spins in a circle inside the box,” he said.

“If it's run properly, there's no visual emissions, i.e. smoke, from it because it's a full combustion when you're adding that much air to it,” he said. “It’s a smokeless burner.”

The only thing it really generates is heat, Marriott said.

The material left over after the burning is called biochar, and can be sold for fertilizer or industrial cleaner, Marriott said.

“If you go to Home Depot, 20 pounds may cost you $82. So instead of burying that yard waste we could resell it,” Delgado said.

And while the city turns much of its yard waste into compost and mulch, sometimes there is too much of it to process quickly. Plus, Marriott said, it’s cheaper to run the air curtain burner than it is to run a grinder to make the yard waste useable for mulch or compost.

The city of Shelby operates an air curtain burner and Delgado suggested city leaders might take a field trip to see how it works.

What about the excess gas?

Renew-Petra, which already is buying about half of the brown gas produced by the landfill, has approached the county and offered to buy all of it, Delgado said.

That unused portion helped run the Cone Mills White Oak Plant, until International Textile Group closed the plant in 2017, Marriott said.

Currently, the county is “flaring it off,” he said, which “breaks down by fire destruction, which is required by the permit and the regulations.”

“When International Textile Group decided to shut down that plant, we lost our end user on that side,” Marriott said.

Delgado said the city attorney’s office is reviewing the idea.

How would the swap shop work?

The swap shop would operate on a first-come, first-served basis with residents dropping off items for anyone to retrieve.

It could include unwanted vacuum cleaners, tools, lawnmowers or furniture.

“If you're going to the (trash) transfer station, you see a lot of good stuff,” Delgado said.

Diverting that to a swap shop would save the city money. “We pay by load, so the less loads we'll send to the landfill, the more money we will save,” he said.

Marriott said he recently read about a similar project in Pitt County, but instead of people browsing at the shop, the items were posted on Facebook.

“That way people know what’s in the Swap Shop,” he said, and you kind of reserve it for them to pick up.

At Thursday’s meeting, Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter asked if solar panels could be put on the land.

Marriott said the city already leases about 30 acres of land to ReNew Petra for a solar facility the company operates there.

Any additional solar facilities would need to be approved by the state regulators, he said.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

