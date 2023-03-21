GREENSBORO — City officials are considering a new way to keep housing affordable: creating a community land trust.

While the concept of community land trusts (CLT) has been around for 50 years, it would be a first for Greensboro.

CLTs are nonprofits that buy or build housing, retail or offices using public or private money. Those structures are then sold to a low-income buyer who qualifies for a mortgage. However, the CLT retains ownership of the land, holding it in trust with a 99-year lease to the buyer.

As part of the agreement to buy the structure, the buyer agrees to sell it at an affordable price.

Buyers would be responsible for keeping maintain the land.

The city is holding a series of meetings to explain what CLTs are and gather community input. Focus areas include Dudley Heights, Glenwood, Kings Forest, Mill District, Random Woods, Eastside Park, Ole Asheboro and Willow Oaks.

Council members at last week’s work session heard a presentation from Jason Webb of Grounded Solutions Network. The Oakland, Calif., nonprofit helps entities form CLTs.

“We’ve been having some amazing conversations with residents that might be interested in this program and are also interested in just more affordable housing,” Webb said. The city of High Point also is exploring the idea, he added.

CLTs are usually created by a board of directors made up of community members, homeowners and local stakeholders, Web said.

“A number of the individuals … all need to work together to actually have a successful community land trust operating,” Webb said. “It’s rooted in the community.”

The CLT manages the sale of the property and can intervene if a homeowner is headed toward defaulting on the mortgage.

“The banks have to, by law, contact the community land trust for the community land trust to try to step in and work with that family on how they can get back on track,” Webb said.

“If for some reason that homeowner cannot actually … afford that home anymore, the CLT can step in and purchase that home from the bank to keep it affordable, while at the same time helping that family maybe get into a rental situation,” he said.

Both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac offer mortgages tailored for CLT properties. And in a mortgage application, the property value includes both the house and the land, Webb said, which automatically gives the buyer equity equal to the value of the land.

In many cases, this eliminates the need for private mortgage insurance, making the home even more affordable, he said.

As for appraisals impacting other neighborhood homes, Webb said federal regulations prevent appraisers from using a CLT home as a comparable when doing a market rate appraisal.

“We don’t want to go ahead and go into a community and depress the current values of people’s homes,” he said.

The homeowners would be responsible for any taxes, but Webb said some CLTs have an agreement with taxing agencies to use the restricted valuation when assessing the property for tax purposes.

Because CLTs are meant to keep houses affordable and encourage generational wealth, Webb said every homeowner is required to have a will designating heirs for the property.

“We don’t want these properties to wind up in probate,” he said. And while heirs can inherit the property regardless of their income, they would be required to live in the home.

“They cannot just use it as rental property,” Webb said.

In many cases, homeowners are charged a “ground lease fee as low as $15, $25, $49,” he said, which can be built into the mortgage.

However, Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said she didn’t like the idea of imposing this fee.

“It adds to the burden of the payment,” she said. “I don’t think we should have to pay for that land that we are not owning.”

Webb said the fee is not required. “The great thing is that the model itself is incredibly flexible,” he said. “None of this stuff is etched in stone.”

Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann said she thinks the fee might be a good idea, if it is kept reasonable.

“I think that’s a way of contributing to the community land trust in terms of future development,” she said.

Neighborhood Development Director Michelle Kennedy said it’s still early in the process, and more intensive community engagement will occur if the council and the community support the idea.

“These decisions that, if we move forward with this, will ultimately be made completely with the community.”

Webb said it’s a good avenue for people to eventually buy homes on the open market.

He cited a 2019 study by Grounded Solutions and the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy that found six out of 10 of the CLT homeowners eventually purchased homes on the traditional market.

“So we see this as an important stepping stone towards full homeownership on the market by giving folks the ability to come in and be supported.”