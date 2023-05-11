GREENSBORO — Entry into the city’s Warnersville and Windsor pools will be free of charge this summer.

“We’re really excited about this,” Parks and Recreation Director Phil Fleischmann said at the May 4 City Council work session.

When the city offered a free day at the pools in previous years, Fleischmann said: “We had crowds, we had lines, we had lots of folks coming out to swim.”

He said studies show that entry fees keep some people from using the pools. “Pools are not a major revenue generating enterprise for us,” Fleischmann said.

The pools will be open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Operating hours also will longer this summer: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

However, there are fewer pool choices to pick from. The Peeler and Lindley pools will remain closed this summer for repairs, Fleischman said.

“We do have the crunch of not having all the locations open,” he said.

Peeler and Lindley pools are expected to reopen next summer.

Meanwhile, the city will offer transportation from these pool locations to the Warnersville and Windsor pools.

The spraygrounds at Barber and Keeley parks also will be open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The hours Monday through Saturday will be 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Seasonal Plaza (splash pad) Fountain at LeBauer Park is open May to September from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city also is partnering with the YMCA of Greensboro to offer swim lessons to recreation center day camp participants and the general public, Fleischmann said.

Safety Around Water classes, which teach children water-safety skills to reduce the risk of drowning, also will be offered. That schedule is being finalized.

Fleischmann also reviewed the Aquatics Master Plan with council members. The long-range plan, which is mostly unfunded, includes more than $48 million for pool renovations and $31,602,749 for new aquatic facilities.

The Parks and Recreation Commission will consider the plan at its June 14 meeting. It will be presented to the City Council for approval this summer.