GREENSBORO — Shekita Hayes appealed to the Greensboro City Council to consider people like her — a working, single parent who owns a home — when considering a proposed property tax increase.

“Let me keep food on my table, because I can’t get government assistance,” Hayes told the council Tuesday night. “I have to do it myself — and I’m proud to be able to — but I need you all to understand a working person’s point of view. It’s not easy.”

Hayes was among a handful of people who spoke at the public hearing on the city’s $749.5 million proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

Under the budget proposed by City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba, the property tax rate would increase by 4 cents, to 67.25 cents per $100 of property value. For a property assessed at $250,000, that would carry a $1,681.25 tax bill — an increase of $93.25 over the present tax rate.

Water/sewer rates also would increase 8.5% under the budget proposal.

The proposed spending plan is an 8.8% increase over the current budget of $688 million and would include boosting employee pay.

“Everybody should get an increase,” Hayes said of the proposed employee pay increase, “but I can't get an increase and that hurts me in my pocket, in my home, in my church.”

Linda Lea asked the council to consider retirees who own their own homes and live on fixed incomes.

“We just had a big increase in our county tax and a big increase in our insurance,” Lea said.

“I understand that the police department and the fire department need an increase,” she said, “but we feel like this is not the time (for a tax increase).”

“With taxes increasing as quickly and as much as you are asking for, some citizens may have to give up their homes because they can't afford it,” Lea said.

But Jason Hicks said the city needs to impose a $20 minimum pay rate for its workers.

“Could each of you imagine having to provide for your families just on your city council salary? Likely not,” Hicks said.

Under Jaiyeoba’s proposed budget, the minimum wage for all city employees would increase to $17 an hour from $15.91.

Noting Jaiyeoba’s annual salary of $312,000, Hicks said “12% of that salary is more than what some of our city workers make.

“If you can fight for increases for the police department, you can fight for our city workers,” Hicks told council members.

Other speakers were concerned with how the city was spending its money.

Bill McNeil of the Solar Power Now Coalition was concerned that reorganization within the city could possibly diminish the city’s sustainability efforts.

“Every action matters, every organization, every city, county state needs to be on the task of pursuing how we're going to address climate crisis,” McNeil said.

City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter reassured McNeil that the city was not backing away from its commitment to its strategic energy plan.

“We are keeping an eye on what we can do in each department,” she said.

Drew Dix, a member of the professional stage actors union, urged the city to consider funding Triad Stage, which recently suspended operations because of a budget shortfall.

“The loss of an institution like a live professional theater would come at a great cost to us culturally and leave us at a tremendous disadvantage as a community,” Dix said.

And while he acknowledged the contribution of the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, Dix asked the council to “explore every option available in order to support our local professional theatre that employs largely local artists and actors.”

The City Council is expected to vote on the final budget on June 20.