GREENSBORO — Are you still smarting from paying your tax bill after last year’s property revaluation?

You might be able to get some of that money back from the city if you meet certain qualifications.

The City Council voted 8-0 Tuesday night to spend $250,000 on a pilot program to reimburse a portion of city taxes to low-income homeowners. Councilman Zack Matheny was not present.

“We think the typical applicant is going to qualify for something in the neighborhood of $150,” Assistant City Manager Larry Davis said at the council’s work session Thursday. “So at $250,000, we're going to be able to serve somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 applications.”

The maximum assistance allowed is the difference between city taxes paid for tax year 2021 and subsequent tax years beginning with tax year 2022. The minimum allowed is $50.

The program only applies to the city portion of the homeowner’s tax bill. “There's nothing we can do about what (is paid) to Guilford County,” Davis said.

To be eligible, applicants must:

• Have incurred and paid the taxes (or paid the mortgage if taxes are included in escrow).

• Live in the home as principal residence.

• Owned the home for the previous five years. “We are looking for some level of commitment to the home itself,” Davis said.

• Have had a property revaluation increase as part of the 2022 Guilford County property revaluation with a city tax increase of at least $50 over the prior year.

• Be able to document a total household gross income equal to or less than $41,000 (one person) or $47,000 (two or more people).

• Have no outstanding liens, assessments or delinquent taxes owed to the city of Greensboro.

• Have not received assistance from County Homestead Tax Exclusion Program.

The total property tax value also is limited to $250,000, which Davis said is roughly the median value of homes in Greensboro.

The assistance is available for single-family homes, townhomes and condos, but not homes held with title and not a deed, such as some mobile homes.

The city hopes to have an application form created and available online and at various locations, such as libraries, by April 15. The deadline for submittal likely will be June 15.

“Our hope is that we can process those applications and get the money back out to those who are eligible no later than September,” Davis said.

“We really don't know what the demand is like,” he said of the program. “Is a person going to be willing to fill out a form and submit a tax return and so forth for $53? Some will and some will be like ‘that it's not worth my time,’” Davis said.

However, if the program proves popular, Davis said the council could consider allocating additional money to it.

In other action at Tuesday’s council meeting, the board:

• Approved a $1 million contract with the YMCA of Greensboro to support the Restoring Hope Project. The project will add a second floor to the Hayes-Taylor YMCA child care center. The expansion will allow 100 additional children access to after-school care and summer camp.

• Established an account to accept a $32,722 donation from Building Greensboro Together to help build a new bridge along the Lake Daniel Greenway at Elam Avenue.