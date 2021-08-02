Greensboro reinstating mask requirement in city facilities; may consider additional measures if things worsen

GREENSBORO — The city is reinstating its mask mandate in all facilities, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Beginning Thursday, anyone — vaccinated or unvaccinated — entering city facilities must wear face coverings. The move is to "maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent its possible spread," according to a news release from the city.
Signs will be posted at the entrance to city facilities and masks will be available at entrances staffed by security personnel for visitors who do not have one.
The delta variant has higher viral loads, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said last week, which means infected people have more of the virus in their body than was the case with previous variants.
Because of this, the delta variant is more easily spread than previous variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Guilford County reinstated a similar mandate last week.
"Based on the latest CDC recommendation, employees and the public will be required to wear a mask indoors in an area of substantial or high transmission," the city's release said.
Guilford County is considered an area of high transmission with a current 14-day positive COVID-19 test rate of 5.5%.
City officials will consider implementing additional safety measures if the number of infections continues to escalate.
“It’s imperative for the city to be vigilant and maintain the focus on public safety," interim City Manager Chris Wilson said. "I encourage the continued cooperation and understanding from our employees and the public to do their part to help us get through this pandemic.”