Greensboro reinstating mask requirement in city facilities; may consider additional measures if things worsen

GREENSBORO — The city is reinstating its mask mandate in all facilities, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Thursday, anyone — vaccinated or unvaccinated — entering city facilities must wear face coverings. The move is to "maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent its possible spread," according to a news release from the city.

Signs will be posted at the entrance to city facilities and masks will be available at entrances staffed by security personnel for visitors who do not have one.

The delta variant has higher viral loads, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said last week, which means infected people have more of the virus in their body than was the case with previous variants.

Because of this, the delta variant is more easily spread than previous variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Guilford County reinstated a similar mandate last week.

"Based on the latest CDC recommendation, employees and the public will be required to wear a mask indoors in an area of substantial or high transmission," the city's release said.