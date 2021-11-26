Greensboro sets hearing amid megasite clamor

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council will hold a special meeting Dec. 6 on an economic development project, the same day that the Randolph County Board of Commissioners meets on a lucrative economic incentives package for a manufacturer at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

Greensboro set its specially called meeting late Wednesday afternoon. The council will meet at 10 a.m. in the council chambers, an hour after the Randolph County commissioners gather for their specially called meeting at 9 a.m. at Randolph Community College in Asheboro.

The Randolph County commissioners are taking up an incentives package valued in the tens of millions of dollars for a manufacturer that could generate up to 3,875 jobs and $3 billion in private investment.

The identity of the company hasn’t been released, but the business news service Bloomberg and Automotive News have said the project is a Toyota Motor Corp. electric vehicle battery factory.

The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite Foundation recently asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for approval to do work at the megasite for an automotive battery manufacturing operation.