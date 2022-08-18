Greensboro shifts how it will allocate millions in pandemic relief money

GREENSBORO — The city has shifted the manner in which it can spend $59.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.

The City Council unanimously agreed this week to authorize using the U.S. Treasury’s “general allocation method” to spend its American Rescue Plan Act funding.

So what does that mean? It means the city can use that money to reimburse itself for expenses already provided for in the city’s budget. That includes salaries and benefits, utility costs, maintenance, infrastructure and emergency services.

In return, that frees up the money budgeted for those things to fund projects that were submitted to the city for ARPA funding.

Why the money swap? City officials say it comes down to the stringent federal reporting requirements attached to the ARPA funding.

“Some of the agencies that we're going to be giving money to may struggle already to meet even our own reporting requirements in terms of audits, financial letters and so forth,” Assistant City Manager Larry Davis said at a work session last week. “The federal requirements are even more strict.”

Direct allocation to the city will make administering the funds more streamlined “… and ultimately more effective because, in some cases, … these agencies may end up having to spend more money just to do the record keeping,” Davis said.

At least 80 other cities, counties and states are using the same method, including New York City, Florida and Cook County, Illinois, according to the nonprofit Results for America.

“We're allowed to reimburse these expenses up to the amount of the revenue loss that the city sustained during the pandemic,” Marlene Druga, director of the city’s financial and administrative services department, told council members.

Druga said Wednesday that as of December 2021, the city lost an estimated $76.8 million in revenue due to the pandemic. Those figures are based on the U.S. Treasury formula applied nationwide and includes a factor of anticipated revenue growth had the pandemic not occurred.

Some council members questioned how the public will know how that $59.4 million was distributed from city-generated funds.

“I don't want it to appear like we're now hiding money in another pot,” Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said at the work session.

Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said the intent is to use the money "strictly for ARPA qualified projects."

"If we mix it in with the budget it's really hard to see that,” she said.

Davis said: “We can certainly document the end product at a very detailed level.”

Druga said city staff was meeting Thursday to explore how to enhance the city’s American Rescue Plan webpage to provide more details on funded projects.

Councilman Hugh Holston also wanted local guidelines to mirror the federal guidelines “so that we're not just out here willy-nilly spending monies on things that we shouldn't spend money on with these COVID funds.”

The resolution that passed Tuesday specifies the funds will be specially designated until the full ARPA award of $59.4 million is formally allocated by City Council to projects. It also copies the federal deadlines, that the money be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

Druga said Wednesday that the agreements for city funding will include an audit or financial review, insurance requirements, methods for measuring program success, eligibility requirements and how payments will be made.

Davis said the council would have to approve spending any of the funding.

“We will be able to document each dollar that council approved that was tied to an ARP project and they need to add up to $59.4 million — or we do have some explaining,” he said.