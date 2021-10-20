 Skip to main content
Greensboro to partially reopen council meetings for public to attend in person starting Nov. 1
GREENSBORO — The city will again allow a limited number of the public to attend council meetings in person, officials said Wednesday.

Starting Nov. 1, residents will be allowed inside specifically for their agenda item but must leave immediately after the issue is discussed or voted on, the city said in a news release. That will allow others to also have a chance to attend the meeting while capacity is limited, the city said.

Until Nov. 1, all regular or special City Council meetings and work sessions will continue to be held as virtual meetings, the city said.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city switched to virtual meetings in April 2020. As cases dropped and other metrics improved, meetings were reopened on a limited basis for residents to attend in person beginning on July 13. Then came a surge in cases from the delta variant and the council returned to virtual-only meetings on Aug. 17.

Under the hybrid meeting model starting next month, anyone attending a meeting in person will have to wear a face covering. The city said it is still encouraging residents to participate virtually.

Anyone interested in speaking on an agenda item or being a speaker from the floor during a hybrid meeting must submit comments or a request to speak online. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. the day before the meeting. Those attending in person can sign up the night of the meeting using a kiosk outside the chamber.

Presentations for the council must be submitted via email to virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov after registering to speak.

City Council meetings can be watched live on the Greensboro Television Network or the city’s website.

