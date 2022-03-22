Greensboro to use $10.6 million in federal grants to improve 911 system, add electric buses, expand broadband internet

GREENSBORO — Better emergency response. More job training. Support for entrepreneurs. Attracting high-paying jobs.

That’s what city and federal officials touted Tuesday in announcing four projects using $10.6 million funded by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The landmark bill that President Joe Biden signed into law in November is historic in its scope and scale, with $1.2 trillion in funding to help repair America’s ailing roads and bridges while addressing climate change and expanding access to the internet.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan, U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning and city officials gave summaries of the projects at an afternoon news conference.

This is how the money will be spent:

• $3 million for a computer-aided dispatch system for Guilford Metro 911. The money would pay for a new system “that will help us take advantage of new technologies as they become available,” said Melanie Neal, the director of Guilford Metro 911.

That technology would allow 911 dispatchers to receive photos and videos from cellphone callers.

“The next generation 911 technology will allow us to not only receive those photos and videos, but then turn around and send those to our field responders so that they can see who they’re looking for,” Neal said.

The new system could be fully implemented in the next year or two, she said.

• $3 million for buses, facilities and equipment. The money will enable the city to add four new electric buses to its fleet as well as the means to charge them. The additions will give the city a total of 21 electric buses — or 38% of its current fixed-route fleet — said Kevin Elwood, a spokesman for the Greensboro Transit Agency.

“They are four times more efficient than current diesel buses. They offer zero emissions, and noise pollution is practically nil,” he said.

• $3 million for the Greensboro Innovation District, a project to attract business and create high-paying jobs to a 2.5-mile swath in the South Elm Street area — as well as boost broadband internet access.

“We saw, especially with COVID, that there were people who were living in a broadband desert,” Vaughan said. “So the fact that we can bring technology into areas that don’t currently have it, it’s important for school, it’s important for health and it’s important for business.”

The money will help revitalize and bring new businesses to such neighborhoods as Arlington Park, Ole Asheboro and Asheboro Square, said Rodney Roberts, the city’s acting director for information technology.

• $1.6 million for workforce development initiatives, including technology and support services. This money will enhance community-based programming within historically marginalized communities in Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County.

The money also will provide employment and training services to people who have not been able to get “meaningful or livable wage employment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chris Rivera, the executive director of a public-private organization called GuilfordWorks.

Vaughan said the federal grant money will allow the city “to do things that we couldn’t do under the normal budget process.”

“Everybody’s community was vying for those tax dollars,” she said.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.