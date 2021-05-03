 Skip to main content
Greensboro Transit Agency to hold meetings on possibly doubling the fare for Access GSO
Greensboro Transit Agency to hold meetings on possibly doubling the fare for Access GSO

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Transit Agency will hold three public meetings and a public hearing is set for people to comment on a proposed fare increase for the Access GSO paratransit service.

Greensboro Transit Agency rebrands SCAT as Access GSO in January 2021.

Access GSO is a shared ride service that picks up people at their homes who cannot ride the regularly scheduled bus service.

The fare is currently $1.50 per trip and the Greensboro City Council will consider doubling the fare to $3.00 per trip beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The transit agency had begun to make fare increases in March but riders complained at council meetings and the proposed increase was opened up to a public hearing process.

In addition to the three Zoom meetings held by GTA, City Council will hold a formal public hearing and vote on the proposal at its June 1 meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The city also changed the service’s name in January.

The service, formerly known as SCAT (Specialized Community Area Transportation), has provided transportation to people with disabilities since 1992, according to the release.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

More Information

Public meetings will be held via Zoom beginning at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 5, Tuesday, May 11, and Monday, May 17.

Access to the Zoom meeting can be made by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3097051829, or by calling 646-558-8656 and entering the meeting code 3097051829 followed by #.

GTA will receive comments by phone at 336-373-2724 or 336-373-2166. Also, comments can be made by email to courtney.rorie@greensboro-nc.gov, george.linney@greensboro-nc.gov or through the ridegta.com website.

