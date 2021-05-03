Greensboro Transit Agency to hold meetings on possibly doubling the fare for Access GSO

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Transit Agency will hold three public meetings and a public hearing is set for people to comment on a proposed fare increase for the Access GSO paratransit service.

Access GSO is a shared ride service that picks up people at their homes who cannot ride the regularly scheduled bus service.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fare is currently $1.50 per trip and the Greensboro City Council will consider doubling the fare to $3.00 per trip beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The transit agency had begun to make fare increases in March but riders complained at council meetings and the proposed increase was opened up to a public hearing process.

In addition to the three Zoom meetings held by GTA, City Council will hold a formal public hearing and vote on the proposal at its June 1 meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The city also changed the service’s name in January.

The service, formerly known as SCAT (Specialized Community Area Transportation), has provided transportation to people with disabilities since 1992, according to the release.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.