Greensboro voters choose to keep City Council's at-large representatives

GREENSBORO — Voters chose Tuesday to keep three incumbents for City Council’s at-large seats, according to complete but unofficial returns.

Longtime council member Marikay Abuzuaiter and former mayor Yvonne Johnson, as well as Hugh Holston — who was appointed by the council in September 2021 — will serve another term.

Challengers Tracy Furman, Katie Rossabi and Linda Wilson were all newcomers to the political arena.

Johnson held a strong lead over the other candidates as she did in the May primary. She had 25.2% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting in unofficial results.

“I will serve to the very best of my ability,” Johnson said by phone Tuesday night.

Johnson — who began serving on the council in 1993 and has served as mayor pro tem since 2011 — said she was excited about continuing her work addressing the urgent need for affordable housing and jobs that pay livable wages.

Abuzuaiter, who has served on the council since 2011, had the second highest percentage of votes with 20.1%.

“I am honored to be able to serve the residents of Greensboro for another term and appreciate their confidence in me,” Abuzuaiter said Tuesday night by telephone.

Abuzuaiter’s many initiatives range from supporting first responders to often attending neighborhood association meetings across the city.

Holston, who served as chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission before he was appointed to the council last year, had 15.7% of the vote. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Holston has said he wants to continue focusing on what he calls the “Three Pillars for Progress”: economic development, public safety and community engagement.

For the challengers, Rossabi had 14.9% of the vote; Furman had 11.9%; and Wilson had 11.5%.

In the May primary, 10 candidates were narrowed to six, with Johnson getting about 25% of the vote and Abuzuaiter securing 16.4%. Then the numbers got a bit tighter by comparison: Furman, 10.3%; Holston, 10%; Rossabi, 9.8%; and Wilson, 9.6%, according to official primary results.