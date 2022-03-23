Greensboro votes to give $2 million for civil rights museum expansion, with some strings attached

GREENSBORO — The City Council agreed 7-1 on Wednesday to give the International Civil Rights Center & Museum $2 million to buy an adjacent building for an expansion — with some stipulations.

The first $1 million would be in a lump sum and the next $1 million — $250,000 paid over four years — would be contingent on a detailed report on the integrity of the building. It also is dependent on the museum obtaining funding from other entities to purchase the 2.2-acre property.

If the museum were ever to sell the building, it would have to repay the grant money.

The museum's CEO, John Swaine, said last week he needs $5 million by March 31 toward the $10.25 million purchase price of the former First Citizens Bank at South Elm and Market streets. The museum has a contract on the five-story brick building.

Museum leaders say it is a crucial piece for consideration to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site. UNESCO stands for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and there are only 24 sites with this designation in the United States. Among them are the Statue of Liberty and the Grand Canyon.

Museum leaders want to bring more permanent and rotating exhibits to Greensboro, including those with international interest.

City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba said museum officials told him the expansion would increase attendance by 35% to 40% — the former Woolworth's store attracts more than 70,000 paid visitors annually — and double its staff to about 30.

Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann voted against the project, stating she wanted to examine the museum's finances more closely.

Assistant City Manager Larry Davis said the $2 million would come from the city's ABC revenues, which brought in $1.5 million to $2 million more than expected.

Museum officials also have asked Guilford County to pitch in $2 million for the purchase. The county has agreed to consider the deal by March 29.

Swaine said last week that said he is working to quickly obtain other financial commitments, such as a $500,000 gift from a local foundation.

"It is a good way to support this institution," Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said.

