GREENSBORO — Water and sewer rates could go up each of the next five years under a proposal by the city’s water department.

“What we're proposing is a split-rate increase — 10.25% water and 7.25% sewer — and that's mainly to make sure that both utilities are self-sustaining,” said Water Resources Director Mike Borchers told the City Council on Thursday.

For Fiscal Year 2023-24, the average 8.5% increase would mean $4.38 more a month for customers inside the city and $10.93 monthly for outside customers.

Under an average monthly residential bill calculated at using 4,488 gallons of water, inside city users would pay $55.84 per month and outside users would pay $139.16.

“It equates to 1.2 cents per gallon more,” Borchers said at the council's work sesssion.

And what’s driving the need for more money?

Borchers cited the following expressed in percentage increases: Supply chain issues and inflation costs - 6% overall; employee compensation - 9%; treatment chemicals - 50%; and capital project bid prices - 30%.

And the department’s five-year capital improvement program costs increased a whopping 53% when compared to last year’s figures, Borchers said.

The department’s recommended budget of about $165 million is an 11% increase over last year. Nearly half of that is debt service and capital improvements.

Kristine Williams, assistant director of the water resources department said most of the capital plan involves replacing the city’s aging infrastructure. Some of the city’s pipes are 100 years old.

Capacity expansion and regulatory compliance are other factors, she said.

Borchers said the council will soon be asked to approve a design contract to install technology at the Mitchell Water Treatment Plant that will remove two common types of PFAS compounds called PFOA and PFOS.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluorinated substances, are a group of compounds that are linked to a broad range of health issues, including low birthweight and kidney cancer.

In March, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed the first federal limits on the chemicals in drinking water. The proposal would limit the PFOA and PFOS compounds to 4 parts per trillion. A final rule is expected by the end of the year.

The technology the city has chosen, called granular activated carbon contactors, will meet the proposed EPA limit.

It uses a deep bed filled with hundreds of thousands of pounds of carbon. “Water percolates down through it and it takes care of not only the PFOS and PFOA, but taste, odor, total organic carbon — it has a lot of other side benefits to it,” Borchers said.

The system will cost the city an estimated $55.7 million. The Townsend Water Treatment Plant will need upgrades as well, Borchers said.

In total, the city will spend more than $100 million to address PFOS and PFOA, he said.

As for the rate increase proposal, Borchers said as high as it is, the cost compares favorably to other cities in the state.

“Even when we factor in our 8½% increase, we are still going to be the second lowest utility as far as rates are concerned in our among our sister utilities,” Borchers said.

“Everything that we come across has gone up 20-30%,” Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said. “I would love to keep rates as low as we can, I really think that most residents understand that at this point everything has gone up.”