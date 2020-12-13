 Skip to main content
Greensboro will check temperatures of anyone entering City Hall starting Monday
Greensboro will check temperatures of anyone entering City Hall starting Monday

GREENSBORO — Anyone wanting to enter City Hall will have to get their temperature checked first, starting Monday.

The city said in a news release the precautionary measure against COVID-19 will be required for entrance at the Melvin Municipal Office Building at 300 W. Washington St. and the Water Resources customer service location at the Kitchen Operations Center, 2602 S. Elm-Eugene St.

After the no-touch temperature scan, anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be asked to leave the building.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay home.

Several city services can be handled online at www.greensboro-nc.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Breaking News