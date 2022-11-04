Greensboro will use $2 million violence-intervention grant to tackle more than crime

GREENSBORO — It’s not a quick fix, but city and community officials say the $2 million grant the Greensboro Police Department recently received could go a long way toward reducing violence.

“It's going to allow us to do things that are more sustainable,” said Regina Glaspie, a community resource coordinator working with the city’s Office of Community Engagement.

At a news conference Friday, she and others involved with the effort explained what they hope to accomplish with the three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The money will expand an ongoing effort to connect residents with services and introduce violence intervention programs. Specific areas for the program have not been chosen, but crime data, need and interest among neighborhood residents in effecting change are among the criteria, said Jenny Caviness, director of the city's Office of Community Engagement.

“One of the first things that we learned is that crime is a symptom,” Glaspie said. “So if you’re really going to deal with crime, you've got to deal with housing. You've got to deal with economic mobility and lack of employment. You've got to deal with low-performing schools, with education, health care — there are so many issues that drive crime.”

For the past year, volunteers have worked with the Randleman Road Community Association to find out what residents’ concerns and needs are, she said. They’ve visited neighborhoods in the areas of Freeman Mill and Randleman roads, and Elm-Eugene Street.

“We learned a lot and one of the things that they want it was more access to police,” Glaspie said.

They’ve held community meetings, visited schools and brought in police officers and other experts to assist residents with tackling the problems they face.

And the volunteers have connected residents with nonprofits and other resources to help with such things as transportation, access to healthy food and housing.

“It's elevating a program that works great because the community is tired of waiting for these resources that never come,” interim police Chief Teresa Biffle said. “We're going into the community and we're saying what do you need? How can we help you?”

“It’s not an ‘us versus them’, it’s an ‘us,’ said Latisha McNeil of the city’s Office of Community Safety.

Trauma and health workers will meet with people touched by violence. “We're making contact at the hospitals to do the interventions … in case you're hanging out with groups that are involved with gun violence,” Biffle said.

The grant’s parameters preclude it from hiring additional officers, but it could help attract more people to the profession because of positive interaction with law enforcement, officials said.

Connecting young people with officers during fun events, such as holiday concerts or open houses featuring police vehicles, opens doors, Glaspie said.

“If you help people in an atmosphere where it's loving and friendly, it goes a long way with them as they grow up,” she said.

The program will be performance-based and its effectiveness measured by researchers from N.C. A&T and UNCG, officials said. Exactly what will be measured is up to the community.

“Our first year (of the grant) is planning,” said Karen T. Jackson, an assistant professor at A&T. She said the community itself will help define how success is measured.

“We will engage the community in conversations around how do you see this helping your community,” Jackson said.

"Allowing the community to guide us in that is what is really important in this phase,” she added.

“It's always hard to prove preventative measures,” Biffle said, speculating that future response times may play a part. “With improving your communities, you’re going to empower the communities and lead to less crime.”

RTI International, an independent nonprofit based in Research Triangle Park, also received funding to conduct research on the initiative and its achievements, the city said in a news release.

“The research behind it I think is really what's going to make it different,” Caviness said. “We're going to have evidence based on what's working and what isn't, and we finally have funds to dedicate to that.”

McNeil said one of the challenges of the project will be having “uncomfortable conversations” in the community.

“Having some honest conversations that should provide a level of transparency and accountability for us as a community,” she said. “The greatest challenge … I think is going to be making sure that we all understand that we have responsibility to the city of Greensboro.”

“Public safety is not just the police responsibility it is a community responsibility,” McNeil said. “We all have a part to play.”