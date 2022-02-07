Greensboro's new city manager has plenty of ideas — and wants to hear yours

Jaiyeoba: We have to make sure that we put emphasis on our trees because they're not only visually pleasing, but they're also lifesavers. How can we design our environment in such a way that's environmentally sustainable and safe? That's why I like the whole idea behind the Toyota EV battery plant (in Randolph County) because we want to be a force. We were the first city in this state to have a battery-powered fleet bus system. Right now, we have an environmental action plan that's out there that we're going to implement. That's something people don't pay attention to. I like us to think that every action we take is about saving energy. It's also about protecting our environment because we've got to leave a legacy behind.

Q: There are some people who distrust the city. How would you build a culture of trust?

Jaiyeoba: People think we don't follow up and people think we don't follow through. And I believe that you start building credibility when people see that what they told you a month ago did not just go into a black hole, but you're actually walking through it and you're working on process, which means you have to have a regular check-in with people.