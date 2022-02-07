Greensboro's new city manager has plenty of ideas — and wants to hear yours

GREENSBORO — Last week, Taiwo "Tai" Jaiyeoba started work as the new city manager, overseeing 3,000 employees and a half-billion dollar budget.
Jaiyeoba was hired from the city of Charlotte, where he served in a dual capacity as assistant city manager and director of the Planning, Design and Development Department. He also was a member of Charlotte’s executive leadership team, providing support to the departments of Planning, Transportation and Charlotte Area Transit Services.
Jaiyeoba led several initiatives all designed to improve the city’s ability to create more affordable housing.
Prior to Charlotte, he served as director of the Sacramento Regional Transit District in California, and director of planning and development in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Jaiyeoba enters his job as the city is struggling to contain a rising homicide rate and a police department that's battling vacancies and other challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an interview with the News & Record, Jaiyeoba discussed combating crime, changing the approach to affordable housing, doing more to protect the environment and how he wants to build "credibility" with the public.
Q: City Council and many people in the community are talking about crime. That's one of your priorities. What are some strategies that the city can use to approach crime, the homicide rate and public safety in general?
Jaiyeoba: The (police) chief and I have had extensive conversations. That's one of the reasons that over the next several weeks, we're having community conversations.
So concurrent with the listening sessions, we'll have a community survey where we want to hear from them. And as we do so, ideas will come up. Questions will come up. Then it's now for us as a city and as leaders to sit down and say, 'Here are the best practices. These are the things that have worked for us to reduce our homicide rate one year ago to where we are today. Can we invest more in this?'
I have told the chief he is the subject-matter expert when it comes to policing. Fire Chief Jim Robinson is the subject-matter expert when it comes to fire.
My role as city manager is to understand them and work with council to make sure that we give them the resources that will support them to do the work that they do best in keeping our residents and businesses safe.
Q: Let's talk about housing. Obviously real estate prices have still risen even though we remain more affordable compared to other cities. What are some solutions to the affordable housing shortage?
Jaiyeoba: Developers of affordable housing will tell you that one of the things that makes housing affordability difficult for them is the process itself, the regulatory process.
So how can we look at how long it takes for us to review permits and to review those things today? And is it possible for us to be able to save some time?
In the state of North Carolina, we cannot mandate affordable housing. But we can incentivize them. And one way by which you can incentivize them, this is on the front end, maybe there are fees that we can waive.
Jaiyeoba said many people in Greensboro don't like the suggestion that affordable housing belongs in low-income parts of town. But that's often where developers locate their projects. He'd like to change that approach.
Jaiyeoba: So if we're building it on a particular side of town, we probably need to diversify it with different types of houses. So it's not just one type, and also different types of uses. We can build it around a grocery store, for example. You can build it around a medical facility, for example, so that there's a secondary use. While housing could be primary use, you can have a secondary use and so it will not necessarily result in displacement of people.
Jaiyeoba has extensive transportation experience, and one of his goals is to encourage the city of Greensboro to help develop transportation with fewer emissions, such as the city's electric bus system. Sustainable energy is also important to him, especially in city buildings. He talked about his environmental priorities.
Jaiyeoba: We have to make sure that we put emphasis on our trees because they're not only visually pleasing, but they're also lifesavers. How can we design our environment in such a way that's environmentally sustainable and safe? That's why I like the whole idea behind the Toyota EV battery plant (in Randolph County) because we want to be a force. We were the first city in this state to have a battery-powered fleet bus system. Right now, we have an environmental action plan that's out there that we're going to implement. That's something people don't pay attention to. I like us to think that every action we take is about saving energy. It's also about protecting our environment because we've got to leave a legacy behind.
Q: There are some people who distrust the city. How would you build a culture of trust?
Jaiyeoba: People think we don't follow up and people think we don't follow through. And I believe that you start building credibility when people see that what they told you a month ago did not just go into a black hole, but you're actually walking through it and you're working on process, which means you have to have a regular check-in with people.
I have said this to our staff that these community listening sessions are not a one-and-done thing. We will do this, but we'll come back again. And I think it's important for the community to see that you close the loop. In other words, we heard from you back in February or March. We documented all this, but six months, eight months, 10 months down the line, here is where we've moved the needle.
Here are the areas where we may not be able to legally do something, but we heard you and that idea is not gone. But it's tabled until we're able to legally do that. Because if an idea is not doable today, it could be doable in five years time.
One of the ways by which I believe credibility is built is going to the community, not sitting in our building. And so I'm going to go out. I'm going to meet our people. Of course, the pandemic has made how we engage the community very different. So we're going to be engaging in a hybrid manner, but the pandemic will gradually go out and I think that you build trust when you meet people, they look at you in the eye and they talk to you. And they understand that you have their best interest at heart.
