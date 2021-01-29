Group effort: Alston says both political parties rally to get more vaccine for Guilford County

"That's all that team has been working on for the past week. Their collective voices is basically what did it," Alston said. A little divine intervention didn't hurt, he said. "It's got to be the will of God. He brought us together as a team in order to make things happen for Guilford County."

Alston said county officials thought they would be getting just under 2,000 doses. And while the windfall won't be coming every week, it will allow the county to begin catching up.

He said the doses came from a variety of sources. About 900 doses came from an allocation the state directs toward minority populations for equity, he said, and 5,000 doses came from the amount the state uses in a discretionary pool that is used after the counties receive allocations by population.

Of the 7,725 doses the Guilford County Health Department got, the county will give 2,450 doses to Cone Health to add to its allocation of 3,000.

Cone is calling people whose appointments were canceled last week to reschedule them to receive the new doses.

Guilford County will open its own phone lines on Tuesday for people to schedule appointments for doses to be administered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at three county sites.