Growing pains: Greensboro is expanding, but not everyone is happy about it

GREENSBORO — The city’s footprint is growing at a record rate, and not everyone is happy about it.

The city annexed 1,094 acres during the first six months of this year — surpassing the record-breaking 736 acres it annexed in all of 2021.

At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting alone, the city annexed about 145 acres and rezoned much of it from agricultural to single- or multi-family homes.

“We do have a housing attainability problem,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “It is not just your traditional affordable housing, but it is across the economic spectrum. And so that means that we certainly have to build more units.”

But rezoning to a higher density has some property owners unhappy.

Chris Jensen told the City Council the annexation and rezoning of 31 acres along Clapp Farms Road to allow 110 single-family homes isn’t compatible with the area.

“This is a voluntary agricultural zone and frequently has farm equipment around the planting and harvest season,” said Jensen, noting that traffic already had increased with the addition of a Publix supermarket distribution warehouse on Burlington Road.

Added Jensen: “This is universally opposed by the families that live on this street.”

Karen Price worried about the environmental impact of the homes, pointing to nearby wetlands, South Buffalo Creek and the wildlife that frequents the area.

“All of that habitat is going to be destroyed,” Price said.

Other developments have also attracted opponents.

Rachel Martin disagreed with the annexation and rezoning of 15 acres at 4513 McKnight Mill Road, which would allow up to 65 single-family homes on the site.

In written comments to the council, Martin said the neighborhood already is suffering noisy traffic from the nearby Greensboro Urban Loop.

“There have been six developments pop up just off this street,” Martin wrote. “Do we really need another one?”

Martin also questioned the burden new homes will put on schools and emergency services. “The condition I see my old high school in is appalling,” she said. “Our kids and teachers deserve better.”

The rezoning of 15.5 acres at 2608 Pleasant Ridge Road to allow 85 townhomes had residents of the adjacent Highland Grove development upset. The two-story townhomes don’t fit in with the surrounding single-family homes, residents said.

“One woman is going to have four houses overlooking her backyard,” Roy Moore said.

One project without opposition was the annexation and rezoning of 30.9 acres at Interstate 85 and South Elm-Eugene Street. The rezoning from agricultural and residential single-family to planned unit development will allow a mix of residential, commercial and service uses.

Florida-based DP Development worked extensively with area residents and numerous conditions were included with the rezoning approval.

“It’s been a long road,” resident Crystal Black told the council, “but I think that we have come to a place where we are in agreement with what could be a great asset to our area.”

The numerous annexations and rezonings aren’t limited to Greensboro, said Sue Schwartz, the city’s planning and zoning director.

“This is going on all over the country,” she said. “It’s been building up through the pandemic and the rush to get housing is in part because during the Great Recession, we almost completely stopped building housing and it was very slow to restart.

“And with the backlog of demand, we’re not building enough.”

The annexations to the south and east areas are happening because that’s where a lot of the new jobs are going to be, Schwartz explained.

“People don’t want to drive across the county or several counties to get to work,” she said.“Combine that with you have farmland where the next generation just doesn’t want to farm … and so people are selling and developers are putting together pretty significant tracks.”