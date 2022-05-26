Guilford commissioners closer to spending millions in pandemic relief

GREENSBORO — Elected officials took tenuous steps Thursday toward spending a portion of the $104 million Guilford County is promised under the American Rescue Plan Act.

During a Board of Commissioners work session, County Manager Michael Halford provided a glimpse of how the county might spend nearly $62 million of that money. The proposed allocations were based on the board’s previous direction, input from the community and the needs as seen by county staff, Halford said.

For some projects, however, Halford sought a sense of whether commissioners were supportive enough to set the money aside to pursue them.

“They are time-sensitive immediately or they will take time to do and we need to have that upfront time to begin now,” Halford told commissioners.

However, commissioners were leery of committing much of the money without more details about the projects and how they would benefit the community.

“What is the return on investment for spending $10 million here or $5 million here?” Commissioner Alan Perdue asked.

Halford agreed that more details are necessary, but said that the projects fall under the priorities previously identified by the board.

“We do need to start sliding these dollars around,” Halford said.

Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston suggested that the board have a work session devoted to the American Rescue Plan funding and projects recommended by staff after the county finalizes its annual budget in late June.

“I wonder if it would be helpful for commissioners to have a little homework before that work session on their own time to dig into those lists,” Commissioner Carly Cooke said.

Commissioners informally agreed to set aside money for some of projects because of their time-sensitive nature. They include:

$10 million to support a foundational strategy, integrated services and data sharing for healthy early childhood environments and education. This total includes submissions from Say Yes Guilford; Ready for School, Ready for Life; and the United Way of Greensboro.

$350,000 to increase the number of foster families by 150. That money would be used by the county’s social services department, which works closely with the Children’s Home Society. “We lost families during COVID,” Halford said.

$1.7 million for the Family Justice Center/Department of Social Services Protective Services Team. The money would pay for eight social services workers, which Halford said would provide more seamless service for families seeking help.

$400,000 to expand the county’s EMT and Paramedic Academy.

$1.1 million to start a county Fire Academy to help boost the number of firefighters.

$600,000 for the Tenant Education, Advocacy and Mediation Project. This is an ongoing project by Legal Aid of North Carolina, working with UNCG, which focuses on eviction diversion. A total of $2.6 million was requested for four to five years. However, the contract is up June 30 so Halford will ask for formal approval to fund one year of the project at a commissioners meeting next month.

