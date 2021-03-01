Guilford commissioners hold rare summit meeting with county's mayors

GREENSBORO — One word summed up Monday's virtual meeting between the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and five of the county's mayors: rare.

It was that and a lot of other things — part show and tell, part roll call, part exchange of pleasantries.

But the message from Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston was clear: He wants the county's cities and towns to start working more closely even if their circumstances differ. He wants them to think as "One Guilford County."

Maybe it takes a pandemic to put the mayors of Summerfield, Oak Ridge, Stokesdale, Greensboro and Pleasant Garden into the same virtual meeting, but there they were along with seven county commissioners on a night that could've been devoted to countless other things.

For the four smaller towns, especially the three in northwest Guilford, water and growth are top of mind. Stokesdale Mayor John Flynt said that the town expects 700 new homes to be built there in the next three years and water, supplied by Winston-Salem, is a critical resource.

Summerfield Mayor BJ Barnes said he's proud that the town is building a new town hall and revamping its development ordinance.