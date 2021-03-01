Guilford commissioners hold rare summit meeting with county's mayors

GREENSBORO — One word summed up Monday's virtual meeting between the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and five of the county's mayors: rare.
It was that and a lot of other things — part show and tell, part roll call, part exchange of pleasantries.
But the message from Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston was clear: He wants the county's cities and towns to start working more closely even if their circumstances differ. He wants them to think as "One Guilford County."
Maybe it takes a pandemic to put the mayors of Summerfield, Oak Ridge, Stokesdale, Greensboro and Pleasant Garden into the same virtual meeting, but there they were along with seven county commissioners on a night that could've been devoted to countless other things.
For the four smaller towns, especially the three in northwest Guilford, water and growth are top of mind. Stokesdale Mayor John Flynt said that the town expects 700 new homes to be built there in the next three years and water, supplied by Winston-Salem, is a critical resource.
Summerfield Mayor BJ Barnes said he's proud that the town is building a new town hall and revamping its development ordinance.
Oak Ridge Mayor Ann Schneider said she wants Guilford County's government to be small but she wasn't reluctant to talk about the town's plans for a new park, sidewalks and other things that help boost businesses in the historic center of the town.
In the county's south, Pleasant Garden has a strong infrastructure with good electric utilities, strong internet and good roads, said Mayor Dean Maddox. Water is still an issue but Maddox said the town is eager to see the prosperity from the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Randolph County.
And Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, whose city dominates the county, ran through a list of proud achievements from streetscapes to green buildings, all overshadowed by the city's record homicide problem.
Above it all, Alston reminded the mayors, is the county's efforts to stop the COVID-19 pandemic through three vaccination sites and advocacy that will soon bring a federal mass vaccination site to Four Seasons Town Centre.
Every official at the meeting pledged to keep doors, and phone lines, open as the county struggles to reopen shuttered schools and businesses.
And Alston pledged to bring the mayors back together not in decades but probably later this year.
"We are 'One Guilford County' and we need to start acting like one Guilford county," Alston said in parting after the 55-minute meeting. "Be safe and I encourage everybody to get the vaccine."
