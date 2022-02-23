Guilford commissioners likely to vote next week on Coleman replacement

GREENSBORO — A local attorney has been nominated to fill the seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners that came open last month with the death of longtime Commissioner Carolyn Coleman.

If approved by commissioners, Frankie T. Jones, chairman of the Guilford County Planning Board, would finish out Coleman's term, which ends in December. The District 7 seat, which covers eastern Greensboro and Pleasant Garden, is one of five on the board up for election this year.

Guilford County Democratic Party members voted last week to nominate Jones, executive director Bess Lewis said in an email. Lewis said it is the group's understanding that commissioners are expected to vote on the appointment at their March 3 meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county Democratic Party got to nominate someone to fill the remainder of Coleman's term because she was a Democrat.

Coleman, who died Jan. 26 at age 79, had been a civil rights activist since the 1960s, serving as a national leader for the NAACP. In 2005, she became the first female African American chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. She served as the District 7 commissioner for nearly 20 years.