Guilford commissioners OK using ARPA funds for fire academy, other programs

GREENSBORO — Guilford County commissioners on Thursday approved spending about $4.3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding for several projects, including two aimed at boosting staffing for EMS and rural fire departments. Other projects funded will protect seniors and children from abuse and increase residents' access to healthy food.

The money comes from the $104 million the county was allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act. Under federal rules, the money has to be obligated by December 2024 and entirely spent by December 2026. Thus far, the county has obligated $17.5 million.

Commissioners had heard the proposals at a previous work session, but wanted more details about how much the programs would cost after the ARPA money runs out.

After getting more details, commissioners unanimously approved the following:

• Guilford County fire academy: $1.1 million to recruit and train 72 candidates at GTCC’s fire academy. The county would reimburse fire districts a maximum of $15,600 for each candidate trained. The annual cost after 2026, when the ARPA money runs out, was marked "not applicable" on county documents.

• Guilford County EMT/paramedic training academy: $400,000 through 2026. This also includes equipment, technology upgrades and supplies. The program offers two academies per year with 10 students each. The county aims to add 80 employees over the next four years using this academy, which recently graduated its first class. It would cost the county $74,000 annually after 2026.

Both academies pay trainees while they go through training.

• Children’s Home Society: $350,000 over two years to recruit, train and license an additional 150 foster families in Guilford County. This is expected to be one-time funding by the county.

• Family Justice Center/Department of Social Services: $1.5 million through 2026 to a special protective services team. It would include five dual investigators for adult and child protective services (three in Greensboro and two in High Point), two social workers (one in each city) and one supervisor for both locations. The annual cost to sustain the program after 2026 is estimated at $468,676.

• N.C. Cooperative Extension: $885,133 for a countywide plan to coordinate data-sharing and communication to align resources for food security in Guilford County. The annual cost to sustain the program after 2026 is estimated at $188,421.

Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy said she was especially excited that the fire academy passed, relating that she learned of one fire department in the unincorporated area that was down two shifts.

“Their guys are working 48 (hours) on and 24 (hours) off,” she said. “We are certainly at a very critical point in this and it absolutely I believe deserves our investment.”

She also related a story of a McLeansville native who was waiting on this funding so he could train to join that fire department.

“He has been recruited by Chapel Hill, by Carrboro and by another department across our state to come and work and go through their academy and he turned them down because he sees McLeansville as his hope,” Murphy said.

Commissioner Alan Perdue said the academy funding was imperative: “We have the best trucks. We have the best equipment. But without people to put on those trucks, we don’t have a fire department, we don’t have EMS, we don’t have law enforcement."

Guilford County Emergency Services Director Jim Albright said after the meeting that the county’s fire academy would begin in January. He added that he is working with the county attorney to work out a sponsorship agreement that the fire departments can use to keep the candidates who are trained with the local departments.

“You don’t want to spend the money to train somebody through an apprenticeship program and then they go (elsewhere to work),” Albright said. “It’s a 26-week training process. We certainly want a return on that investment.”