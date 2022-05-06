Guilford County adds Juneteenth as paid holiday

GREENSBORO — Guilford County employees are getting a new paid holiday on June 19.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved adding Juneteenth as its 13th paid holiday. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

"The holiday comes about as a result of slaves in Galveston, Texas, realizing that slaves had already been emancipated, but they did not know about this emancipation until June 19, which was sometime later," Guilford County Human Resources Director Joanette Freeman said.

Freeman said the city of Greensboro and several other local governments in North Carolina already have adopted the day as an official holiday.

Although Juneteenth is a federally recognized holiday, it is not a state holiday. Because of this, some county employees governed by the state, such as those at the courthouse, may be required to work that day, Freeman told commissioners. For these employees, the holiday would be considered a floating holiday that they will be able to use by Dec. 31, Freeman said.

