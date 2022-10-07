Guilford County allocates remaining $37 million in ARPA pandemic relief funds

GREENSBORO — The last of Guilford County's federal COVID-19 money will go to a variety of government and nonprofit initiatives.

The Guilford County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday allocated the county’s remaining $37 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The board, which considered the applications in previous meetings, approved the funding with little discussion during a work session Thursday afternoon. All of the votes were 8-0, except where noted. Commissioner Justin Conrad was absent.

The following projects were funded under categories the county had prioritized:

Healthy childhood environments

• Integrated Collaborative Service Network: $10 million to support a partnership to create an integrated system designed to help coordinate and deliver services to Guilford County residents in need.

• Ready for School, Ready for Life: $1.5 million to support a service navigator in each OB/GYN and pediatric practice in Guilford County. Starting prenatally, navigators will act as liaisons between families and local service providers, social service organizations and government representatives. They will engage in community outreach, screening, document preparation and application assistance and intake. Approved 7-0; Commissioner Carly Cooke recused herself from voting on this because of a conflict of interest.

• Tomorrow’s Titans: $1 million for the program to support the mental, physical, financial, social health and overall safety and well-being for youth ages 14-18 and young adults ages 19-24. The program aims to decrease violence among youth, reduce the number of youth and young adults entering and reentering the detention and criminal justice systems, and encourage skills training and full-time employment that provides a living wage and benefits for young adults.

• Shift_Ed (formerly Say Yes Guilford): $500,000 to address barriers impacting student success from birth through a career by using an educational continuum of care approach. This approach aims to "create an evidence-based talent pipeline" to positively impact individuals, communities and industries in Guilford County, according to a county news release.

Housing and homelessness

• Guilford County Housing and Homelessness Task Force: $8 million to support a new interagency task force tasked with identifying and enacting initiatives to address housing instability and other issues leading to homelessness in Guilford County.

• Eviction Mediation: $2.2 million to continue expansion of the Tenant Education, Advocacy, and Mediation Project through Legal Aid North Carolina Inc. and UNCG. The TEAM program provides legal representation, mediation services and help with rental assistance applications just outside of the small claims eviction court in both Greensboro and High Point. It offers services to tenants and landlords to help residents avoid an eviction judgment and remain in their homes.

Behavioral health and substance misuse resources

• Recovery housing and residential programs: $3 million to implement and expand substance use disorder treatment and transitional housing services for pregnant women and women with children.

• Emergency Therapeutic Transitional Foster Care: $1.5 million to support therapeutic services for foster youth who are experiencing persistent mental illness. The goal is to improve placement stability for high needs youth while awaiting transition to a higher level of care.

Access to health care

• Cone Health: $2.2 million to expand telehealth services to 20 more Title 1 schools as part of the overall goal to have telehealth services available in all 51 Title 1 elementary schools. Cone Health established a pilot telehealth program in 2021 in three Title 1 elementary schools to address absenteeism, improve access to pediatric medical care and reduce unnecessary trips to emergency departments.

Small business, economic and workforce development

• ArtsGreensboro: $2.5 million to support artists working to recover from the economic impacts created by the COVID-19 pandemic and provide a framework for a new, more sustainable arts sector.

• Nussbaum Center: $2 million to support the completion of phase one of the Steelhouse project, a manufacturing incubator in the 11-acre former Carolina Steel facility in east Greensboro. It is intended to create opportunities for farm and food producers while providing services for under-resourced residents. The project includes a year-round farmer’s market, a medical clinic and small businesses.

• Action Greensboro: $1.2 million to support programs to develop and connect the Guilford County workforce to industry and to equitably meet economic and business demands for the workforce. Approved 7-0; commissioners' Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston recused himself from voting on this because of a conflict of interest.

• Forge Greensboro: $300,000 to buy, maintain and repair equipment at the community maker space and to pay for improved training and mentoring capacity.

• Transportation Task Force: $1 million to convene and support a new interagency task force to identify transportation challenges and enact initiatives to support transportation improvements for Guilford County’s workforce and underserved communities.

The board also voted to allocate $500,000 to Sedalia to support unspecified community projects.

Thursday's action means the county has now voted to allocate nearly all the more than $104 million it received in federal ARPA funds.

In other action at the work session:

• The board, by a vote of 8-0, approved a pay increase of at least 3% for all county employees. The increase is based on a consultant's study to build a new market-based classification and compensation structure for the county.

The increase is effective Nov. 6, with employees seeing a bump in pay in their Nov. 25 paychecks.

County Manager Michael Halford said the allocation will mean there will be no merit increases this fiscal year, though employees will still have performance evaluations.

• Allocating $20,000 to the Feral Cat Assistance Program to hold 10 extra free or low-cost spay/neuter clinics. Commissioner James Upchurch requested the allocation and said it would allow for between 750 and 1,000 cats to get the surgery.

"It seemed things were under control prior to COVID, but from 2020 to 2022, the population grew exponentially because many of the nonprofits were not able to provide services, the animal shelter was not taking in as many animals because they weren't having as many animals adopted," Upchurch said.