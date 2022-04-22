Guilford County commissioners agree to spend $1.1 million in federal rescue plan money to help boost high-speed internet in rural areas

HIGH POINT — Guilford County took a step closer this week to expanding high-speed internet in underserved rural communities.

During a work session Thursday, county commissioners agreed to use up to $1.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to support three projects to build direct-to-home fiber-optic internet.

The move would affect more than 130,000 county residents, Assistant County Manager Jason Jones said.

The projects include areas of Summerfield, Oak Ridge, Kernersville, Browns Summit, Gibsonville, McLeansville, Pleasant Garden, Randleman, Julian, Liberty and Whitsett.

“These projects need to be future resilient, up to 100 megabits per second upload/download,” Jones told the commissioners. “These projects will greatly exceed those thresholds.”

The county’s ARPA money would be combined with $2.3 million from AT&T, NorthState and BrightSpeed to support their applications for N.C. Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants, Jones said.

If all three projects are approved by the state, it would kick in another $8 million in grant money, for a total of $11.4 million investment in fiber-optic infrastructure, Jones said.

The state has $350 million worth of GREAT grants to award to provide high-speed internet access to unserved or underserved addresses.

“I think that this is a relatively low investment on our part for a huge amount of return on infrastructure to support our community,” Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy said.

She particularly agreed with an item noted in the broadband study that “access to broadband is as critical as things like water and sanitation.”

The county’s broadband study found that 30% of county residents live in a census tract with low broadband availability. A map shown by Jones shows many of those residents live in the county’s rural areas.

The study points out the importance of digital inclusion and access to high-speed internet for education, health care, work and workforce development, economic development, and general social engagement.

“We may have suspected it before, but we know definitively now through this work … that access to high-speed internet looks very different as you move across and throughout the county,” Jones said.

When residents would see a difference is unclear.

“It kind of depends on all three of (the internet providers’) construction timelines and how quickly the state could get the funds awarded,” he said. The grant application deadline is May 4.

Because all ARPA money must be spent by December 2026, Jones said the fiber optic lines should be completed by then.

In other action at the commissioners’ formal Thursday night meeting, they approved spending $447,168 from the federal Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program to help people who are unable to pay rent and/or utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

None of the money would go toward administrative costs, which were included in previous allocations from the program.

County social services Director Sharon Barlow said the money would cover about 105 applications or a week’s worth of approvals.

The county received the money by reapplying for federal funds that went unspent by other counties or cities.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.