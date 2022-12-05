 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Guilford County commissioners, sheriff take the oath of office during Monday ceremony

  • 0
Swearing In (copy)

Newly elected District 3 commissioner Pat Tillman takes the oath of office in the commissioners’ chambers at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro on Monday.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — One new member and four incumbents were sworn in Monday to serve on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

Republican Pat Tillman, a former Guilford County Board of Education member, won the right to represent District 3 in last month’s election.

Tillman and incumbent commissioners J. Carlvena Foster (District 1), Frankie T. Jones (District 7), Alan Perdue (District 2) and Katie “Kay” Cashion (at large) were sworn into office at the Old Guilford County Courthouse.

The new board reelected Melvin “Skip” Alston as chairman and Foster as vice chairwoman for the coming year.

The commissioners also said farewell to outgoing District 3 Commissioner Justin Conrad, who decided not to seek reelection.

Sheriff Danny Rogers also took the oath of office in a separate ceremony at the Guilford County Courthouse in High Point.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The Washington Monument is completed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert