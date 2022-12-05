Guilford County commissioners, sheriff take the oath of office during Monday ceremony

GREENSBORO — One new member and four incumbents were sworn in Monday to serve on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

Republican Pat Tillman, a former Guilford County Board of Education member, won the right to represent District 3 in last month’s election.

Tillman and incumbent commissioners J. Carlvena Foster (District 1), Frankie T. Jones (District 7), Alan Perdue (District 2) and Katie “Kay” Cashion (at large) were sworn into office at the Old Guilford County Courthouse.

The new board reelected Melvin “Skip” Alston as chairman and Foster as vice chairwoman for the coming year.

The commissioners also said farewell to outgoing District 3 Commissioner Justin Conrad, who decided not to seek reelection.

Sheriff Danny Rogers also took the oath of office in a separate ceremony at the Guilford County Courthouse in High Point.