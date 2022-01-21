 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guilford County Courthouse in High Point closed next week for repairs after water line break
Guilford County Courthouse in High Point closed next week for repairs after water line break

Guilford County Courthouse in High Point (copy)

The Guilford County Courthouse in High Point.

 Taft Wireback, News & Record

HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Courthouse here will be closed next week for repairs after a water line ruptured Thursday on the building's fourth floor, causing damage to all levels on the east side of the building, county officials said.

Officials said no records were damaged.

The building at 505 E. Greene Drive will be closed Monday through Friday to allow for repairs, the county said in a news release. It is expected to reopen by Jan. 31.

What this means for services

No change: Guilford County Family Justice Center in High Point, which is housed in the building, but was not affected, will remain open.

Temporarily relocated: The High Point Magistrates Office will be working out of the High Point Police Department, 1730 Westchester Drive.

Canceled: There will be no criminal Superior Court sessions next week. They will be rescheduled. Anyone with a pending court case needing to speak to a public defender should call the Greensboro office at 336-412-7777. Those needing to contact a prosecutor can call 336-822-6710 (High Point) or 336-412-7600 (Greensboro).

Rerouted: All other High Point court matters will be referred to Greensboro until the building issue is resolved.

To find out the status of upcoming court cases, contact the Guilford County Clerk of Courts Office at 336-412-7300.

Check for status updates on the reopening at www.NCCourts.org.

