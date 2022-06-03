Guilford County elections board to consider complaint involving school bond

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Elections will hold a preliminary hearing Tuesday on an election protest of the school bonds that passed on May 17.

The $1.7 billion bond package, which allows the county to borrow money for school construction, passed with about 61% of the vote.

Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said Friday that the board will consider if there is enough probable cause to hear the complaint, which was filed by former Guilford County Commissioner Jerry Alan Branson.

Branson, who won the Republican nomination May 17 for an at-large commissioners’ seat in November, also has filed a complaint with the N.C. State Board of Elections. Branson alleges that the county and Guilford County Schools promoted the school bonds and a quarter-cent sales tax increase also on the May 17 ballot in an illegal and unfair manner. About 55% of the voters rejected the sales tax increase, which was supposed to help pay for the school bond debt.

Tuesday's 2 p.m. meeting is open to the public and will be held in the McAdoo Room on the third floor of the Truist Building, 201 W. Market St. For more information on how to watch the meeting virtually, go to www.guilfordelections.org and click on "Guilford County Board of Elections Meetings."

