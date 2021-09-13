Guilford County hires director of behavioral health

GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials have named Debra Mack as it's new director of behavioral health, according to a county news release.
Mack will oversee the county’s behavioral health partnership with Cone Health to provide care to patients in the newly built Behavioral Health Urgent Care center at 931 Third St. in Greensboro.
The facility, which opened June 2021, specifically addresses the needs of children, adolescents and adults in crises due to mental illness, substance use disorders, or intellectual/developmental disabilities. It is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It combines integrated, or whole-person, behavioral and physical healthcare services that are provided by Cone Health.
Mack has worked with Cone Health and Monarch Crisis in Greensboro. Most recently, she served as the director of the Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital. As such, she led the child and adolescent unit, therapeutic triage services and the observation unit, according to the release.
Mack earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from N.C. A&T and her master’s in nursing education from the University of Phoenix.
“I am looking forward to continuing to work with this incredible Behavioral Health collaboration to help not only care for our patients, but to also achieve the goal of serving as a connector of services within our community," said Mack in the release. "It is important that we work together to close the gaps in the mental healthcare continuum.”
The Behavioral Health Urgent Care center is in the same building as a 16-bed adult facility-based crisis center. Pharmacy, outpatient and peer counseling services also are available in the same location.
In addition to the services offered by Guilford County Government and Cone Health, Sandhills Center has developed a 16-bed child and adolescent facility-based crisis center nearby at 925 Third St., the county said. Alexander Youth Network is contracted by Sandhills Center to provide services there.
“Debra has been part of the Behavioral Health landscape for many years in this county,” said County Manager Michael Halford said in the release.
“In every role she has played, Debra has demonstrated compassion for both her patients and team members," he said. "She is a rare find and we are extremely fortunate to have her.”
To learn more about the behavioral health services available, visit www.guilfordcountync.gov or call (336) 890-2700.