Guilford County hires director of behavioral health

GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials have named Debra Mack as it's new director of behavioral health, according to a county news release.

Mack will oversee the county’s behavioral health partnership with Cone Health to provide care to patients in the newly built Behavioral Health Urgent Care center at 931 Third St. in Greensboro.

The facility, which opened June 2021, specifically addresses the needs of children, adolescents and adults in crises due to mental illness, substance use disorders, or intellectual/developmental disabilities. It is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It combines integrated, or whole-person, behavioral and physical healthcare services that are provided by Cone Health.

Mack has worked with Cone Health and Monarch Crisis in Greensboro. Most recently, she served as the director of the Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital. As such, she led the child and adolescent unit, therapeutic triage services and the observation unit, according to the release.

Mack earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from N.C. A&T and her master’s in nursing education from the University of Phoenix.