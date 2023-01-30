Guilford County hires leader in fight to reduce opioid deaths, injuries

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Division of Public Health has named Amanda Clark as the county's first drug and injury prevention manager, according to a county news release.

Clark, who started her position on Jan. 17, oversees the development and implementation of the county’s effort to reduce opioid-related injuries and death.

A graduate of UNCG, Clark has spent her career leading community coalitions and developing substance use and mental health education programs in rural and urban communities, according to the release.

“In 2021 alone, more than 108,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States," Clark said in the release. "While there will never be enough funding to undo every harm done to our community by the decades of substance use and overdose crisis; with the right knowledge, careful planning, and collaboration we can make the most of these funds.”

After a multi-state settlement against drug companies blamed for the opioid epidemic, Guilford County will receive $21.7 million over 18 years — $2.6 million of which has already been received. A priority, officials have said, will be engaging those in the community whose lives have been impacted by the crisis.

Over the past 10 years, Guilford County has seen a 200% increase in overdose deaths, with opioids accounting for 80%, according to the release.

"There are immediate needs to be met, as well as creating and strengthening supports to provide long-term solutions,” Clark said in the release.

For more information about the county's efforts, visit the county’s opioid settlement webpage at www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/administration/opioid-settlements.

Clark's previous roles include health education specialist in Surry County, substance use health educator in Forsyth County, and rural outreach program coordinator in Guilford County.

If you or someone you know is struggling with opioid addiction, please seek help by visiting the Guilford County Behavioral Health Center web page at www.guilfordcountync.gov/services/guilford-county-behavioral-health-centers or call 336-890-2700. Individuals can also dial 988 to connect with the National Suicide and Crisis lifeline.

Guilford County also offers free naloxone kits (overdose reversal kits) and instructions/training on its use. People can pick up a free kit at the following locations:

• Guilford County Division of Public Health Pharmacy, 1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, and 501 E. Green Drive, High Point.

• GCSTOP/Caring Services, 2638 Willard Dairy Road, No. 102, High Point.

• Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine, 1002 S. Eugene St., Greensboro, and 606 N. Elm St., High Point.