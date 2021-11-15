Guilford County hires two assistant county managers

GREENSBORO — Guilford County has filled two newly created assistant county manager positions after a national search, according to a news release on Monday.
Erris Dunston started Nov. 8 and is overseeing the county’s “Strong Community” initiatives. Victor Isler starts Nov. 22 and is responsible for Guilford’s “Successful People” efforts.
Dunston formerly was assistant to the city manager for economic development/LGBTQIA liaison in Wilmington. Isler was director of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services. Both have more than 20 years of leadership experience, county officials said.
Dunston and Isler will join Jason Jones, who was hired in March as assistant county manager of quality government.
"Their combined experience will significantly supplement and bring new perspectives to our existing leadership," County Manager Michael Halford said in the announcement.
Halford, who was appointed in January, has been working to reorganize the executive team to offer more oversight to further county initiatives, the release says.
Dunston also served as an assistant county manager in Halifax County and as planning director for the city of Henderson, according to the release. She has a master’s degree in public administration from N.C. Central University.
Isler previously was an interim assistant director/program manager for Child Placement & Permanency in Durham County and has held several positions in the behavioral health services field, the release said. He holds two master's degrees — one in health care administration from Pfeiffer University and one in social work/child welfare from UNCG.