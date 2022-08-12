Guilford County implements new online planning, permitting and inspections system

Guilford County is transitioning to a new online planning, permitting and inspections system, the county said in a news release.

The way in which the county issues permits and conducts inspections will stay the same, but will look different online. Plan submittal and review will now be done online in most cases, according to the county's website.

Between Aug. 17 and Aug. 22, online access for planning, permitting and inspections will be unavailable as the county transitions to the new system.

All new submittals for planning, permitting and inspections should be entered before 5 p.m. Aug. 16 in order to avoid possible delays because of the transition to the new system.

The new system will streamline the process of applying for building or development permits, checking plan review status, scheduling inspections, applying for certain trade and environmental health permits, and making payments.

“The new system promises to increase efficiency and communication, maximize productivity and departmental collaboration, reduce human error, and foster a better constituent engagement experience by having all functions contained in a single platform,” Assistant County Manager Erris Dunston said in the release.

County departments participating in the transition include Planning & Development, the Fire Marshal, and Environmental Health and Information Technology.