Guilford County imposes mask mandate to begin at 5 p.m. Friday

GREENSBORO — A new requirement to wear masks indoors is coming as COVID-19 cases surge.
The Guilford County Board of Health voted Tuesday to require masks indoors throughout the county beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
The health board is made up of the members of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners acting on separate authority.
The board voted 7-2 in favor of the new mandate with members Justin Conrad and Alan Perdue voting against it.
County health officials recommended the mandate as cases of COVID-19 in the county jumped from 100 per day last week to more than 200 per day in the last three days. The highly-contagious delta variant of the virus is causing the swift increase, officials said.
Under the ordinance passed Tuesday, businesses and other public places must require their patrons to wear masks and if they fail to enforce the rule, they will be subject to civil penalties.
The county's penalties will be the same as those imposed in December 2020, when the first mask mandate was put in place.
Those penalties include a $50 fine for the first violation after an initial warning. Fines climb in subsequent violations to $300, $500 and $1,500. Ultimately, an establishment may be closed if it continues to violate the ordinance.
County Department of Health employees will be trained as enforcement officers for the mandate.
The earlier mask mandate was lifted on May 19 as case numbers dropped.
County Emergency Management Director Don Campbell and Dr. Iulia Vann, Department of Public Health director, told board members Tuesday that with cases surging, the rate of positive cases in tests at 8% and a relatively low 52% vaccination rate, the county needs the mandate to slow the spread.
Board members had a variety of questions but several asked Campbell or Vann to repeat portions of their presentations to make it fully clear why the county needs the mandate.
Conrad said one of his constituents who is vaccinated questioned why he needed to wear a mask again.
Vann said masks and vaccinations work as layers of the same strategy to prevent COVID-19 infection.
“This is not a vaccination or a mask, this is a vaccination and a mask to prevent the community spread even better,” Vann said.
Board member James Upchurch pressed Vann to define statistics that would make it possible to lift the mandate. How long, he asked, would positivity rates need to be below 5%?
“We don’t have a specific time frame that we are looking at — it is a continuous process — when we’re seeing any changes in those metrics, that’s when we share them with you,” Vann said.
Upchurch made an amendment to the mask motion that was later approved. It requires the board to re-evaluate the mask mandate if the positivity rate is at or below 5% for three contiguous weeks.
Guilford County is part of a growing list of cities and counties in the state that are imposing mask mandates. Durham and Durham County mandates went into effect Monday evening and Boone has a mask mandate that goes into effect at the same time as Guilford's, 5 p.m. Friday.
