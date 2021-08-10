Guilford County imposes mask mandate to begin at 5 p.m. Friday

County Department of Health employees will be trained as enforcement officers for the mandate.

The earlier mask mandate was lifted on May 19 as case numbers dropped.

County Emergency Management Director Don Campbell and Dr. Iulia Vann, Department of Public Health director, told board members Tuesday that with cases surging, the rate of positive cases in tests at 8% and a relatively low 52% vaccination rate, the county needs the mandate to slow the spread.

Board members had a variety of questions but several asked Campbell or Vann to repeat portions of their presentations to make it fully clear why the county needs the mandate.

Conrad said one of his constituents who is vaccinated questioned why he needed to wear a mask again.

Vann said masks and vaccinations work as layers of the same strategy to prevent COVID-19 infection.

“This is not a vaccination or a mask, this is a vaccination and a mask to prevent the community spread even better,” Vann said.

Board member James Upchurch pressed Vann to define statistics that would make it possible to lift the mandate. How long, he asked, would positivity rates need to be below 5%?