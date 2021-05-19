Guilford County lifts mask mandate, capacity limits in most cases

GREENSBORO — Guilford County has lifted its mask mandate and capacity limitations imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the county.
The move follows Gov. Roy Cooper lifting a statewide mandate on Friday. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan followed the state’s lead on Friday and lifted the local mask mandate with the same exceptions as the state. The city will also continue to require everyone to wear masks and face coverings inside all city-owned buildings.
The county said it is adhering to the latest guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county's changes to mask and distancing restrictions include:
• All capacity and gathering limits have been removed.
• All mandatory social distancing requirements have been removed.
• All indoor mask mandate requirements, in most settings, have been removed, except for public health settings, child care settings, prisons and homeless shelters and public transportation.
The new guidance also outlines that the lifted mask mandate only applies to those who have been vaccinated. Those who are unvaccinated should continue to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols, according to the county's news release.
The county will continue to require masks inside county facilities and county leased properties.
The decision will be reassessed in two weeks, according to the release.
“At this time, it is impossible to both quickly and reliably confirm vaccination status," County Manager Michael Halford said in the release.
"This additional time will allow us to closely observe our local metrics as the community at large begins to unmask," he said. "We will be better able to evaluate our internal readiness and potential impacts to services for both mask and capacity reductions. The additional assessment period will allow us time to ensure that we can balance our ongoing responsibilities to continue to safely provide mandated public services."
The county encouraged those who choose to participate in higher risk activities, such as large group gatherings, to continue wearing masks.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccine appointments through May 31. Appointments may be scheduled:
• Online at www.healthyguilford.com.
• By phone at 336-641-7944, Option 2