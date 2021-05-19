Guilford County lifts mask mandate, capacity limits in most cases

GREENSBORO — Guilford County has lifted its mask mandate and capacity limitations imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the county.

The move follows Gov. Roy Cooper lifting a statewide mandate on Friday. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan followed the state’s lead on Friday and lifted the local mask mandate with the same exceptions as the state. The city will also continue to require everyone to wear masks and face coverings inside all city-owned buildings.

The county said it is adhering to the latest guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county's changes to mask and distancing restrictions include:

• All capacity and gathering limits have been removed.

• All mandatory social distancing requirements have been removed.

• All indoor mask mandate requirements, in most settings, have been removed, except for public health settings, child care settings, prisons and homeless shelters and public transportation.