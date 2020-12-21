Guilford County offering help with childcare to families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

Guilford County is providing an emergency childcare alternative for school-aged children at certain locations within the county, according to a news release from the county.

The measure is help alleviate the pressure on Guilford County families resulting from COVID-19. This program is open to qualified families with children in grades K-5 who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for remote learning, according to the release.

The program will provide childcare services from January through May for children not currently receiving subsidy vouchers and who would be enrolled in an after-school program. An online application is available on the Guilford County website at www.guilfordcountync.gov.

The application will be available until February 28 or until all available slots are filled. For additional information contact the Guilford County Department of Social Services at 336-641-3000.