Guilford County officials say appointments available as thousands are vaccinated

"We have more and more providers coming online," he said. And it's becoming easier to get an appointment, Campbell said. No longer are appointments disappearing in 30 minutes like "rock concert tickets," he said.

Still, "we have no doubt that we'll fill up those appointments this week."

Here's where to get a COVID-19 test in Guilford County Some sites offer testing on an almost daily basis. Others offer testing on a temporary basis. Check back for updated clinic sites.

Vann responded to one question about whether the county is seeing requests for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

She said the county is seeing more interest in the vaccine, which doesn't require a second dose. It's more convenient for many people and health officials can use it in more flexible settings because it doesn't have the same extreme refrigeration requirements that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require.

"All three vaccines are safe and efficient and they are saving lives and they are saving us from getting extremely sick and dying," she said.

Some people question the efficacy of one vaccine over another, she said, but "it's important to share the message that the right vaccine for you is the one that is available."

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.