 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford County officials say appointments available as thousands are vaccinated
0 comments
breaking top story

Guilford County officials say appointments available as thousands are vaccinated

{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Guilford County health officials say they are meeting demand for COVID-19 vaccines as the state expands eligibility to more groups. 

Dr. Iulia Vann, director of the Guilford County Department of Public Health, said Wednesday at a news conference that "we are still on track" to open vaccinations on April 7 to the second phase of Group Four, which includes additional essential workers, people who live in congregate settings like group homes and students who are living in university housing. 

Since March 17, the state has been vaccinating some essential workers, people age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated. 

Wednesday's update from state health officials showed that Guilford County has had a total of 42,025 cases (782 cases per 10,000 residents) and 600 deaths. That's an increase of 43 cases since Tuesday's report and eight new deaths.

Don Campbell, the county's Emergency Management Division director, said at the virtual news conference that the county health department has administered 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. 

And when other providers are added to the total, he said, 124,000, or 23.1% of the county population, have had at least their first dose of the vaccine. Some 60,000 of those people have been fully vaccinated. 

This week the county opened 7,320 appointments and some are still available at www.healthyguilford.com for Thursday and Saturday. 

In addition, FEMA, which is supporting a mass vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre, has administered 40,000 initial doses since opening two weeks ago and is offering open appointments for this weekend by calling 888-675-4567, Campbell said. 

Campbell said that the county is working with larger employers with more than 250 workers to offer vaccines either through onsite company clinics or at county sites. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When the next phase of eligibility opens on April 7, Campbell said, the county is working to be sure it has evening and weekend appointments available. 

Campbell and Vann both cautioned that people should remain vigilant, wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing their hands. 

"It is not the time to take a break from the things that we know that work," Campbell said. 

Some counties around the state are turning down allocations of vaccine, Campbell said, but as far as he knows, no large provider in Guilford County has turned away doses. 

In fact, he said, the county has received more doses if other counties have turned them down for lack of interest. 

"We have more and more providers coming online," he said. And it's becoming easier to get an appointment, Campbell said. No longer are appointments disappearing in 30 minutes like "rock concert tickets," he said. 

Still, "we have no doubt that we'll fill up those appointments this week." 

Vann responded to one question about whether the county is seeing requests for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

She said the county is seeing more interest in the vaccine, which doesn't require a second dose. It's more convenient for many people and health officials can use it in more flexible settings because it doesn't have the same extreme refrigeration requirements that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require. 

"All three vaccines are safe and efficient and they are saving lives and they are saving us from getting extremely sick and dying," she said. 

Some people question the efficacy of one vaccine over another, she said, but "it's important to share the message that the right vaccine for you is the one that is available." 

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

Wednesday's COVID-19 update

Number of N.C. cases: Another 2,098 brings the overall total to 901,262, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 23,090 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: State data shows an increase of 43 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 42,025. Deaths rose by eight to 600.

Cone Health: There were 64 patients hospitalized as of early Wednesday, two more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: Another 40 deaths brings the overall total to 11,894.

N.C. hospitalizations: 981 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 25 more than on Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House grapples with action on gun safety

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News