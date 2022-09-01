Guilford County plans to sell Monticello Community Center in Browns Summit

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Batting Center has offered to buy the Monticello Community Center in Browns Summit from Guilford County.

The 6.65-acre site was a former elementary school before it was demolished several years ago, leaving a gymnasium, baseball field, parking area and water tower. It’s located near the intersection of Old Reidsville Road and N.C. 150 East.

The Greensboro Batting Center, which offers baseball and softball training, offered to pay $100,000 for the property, said Eric Hilton, the county’s director of facilities, parks and building management.

In a presentation to Guilford County commissioners on Thursday evening, Hilton said the assessed value of the property and building combined was $236,000.

The county had leased the property to the Browns Summit Youth Association for $1 a year, but the group ended the lease in 2021, saying it no longer was interested in using the property.

Hilton said staff considered the $125,000 to $150,000 needed to repair the building and make it handicapped accessible. He also said the parks department did not see a use for the land and recommended selling the property.

Commissioners, however, were concerned that the public wasn’t being given proper notice that the property was for sale.

“I have had a call regarding this,” Commissioner Katie “Kay” Cashion said, “and they wondered why the general public did not know that this property was available for sale.”

Hilton said the county had not formally offered the property for sale when the Greensboro Batting Center approached it with the purchase offer.

Rick Mosher, the county’s real estate property manager, said the county is required to post on its website for 10 days that it has property for sale. That allows time for upset bids to be filed, he explained.

“If we accept their offer tonight, they would have five days to put in their 5% earnest money,” Mosher said.

Once the county receives the money, there is a 10-day period that includes weekends but not holidays for others to bid on the property.

But Commissioner Alan Perdue said it was unlikely many people would see the notice on the county’s website.

“I’m not sure how many people are going to actually cruise through the Guilford County website looking for an upset bid,” Perdue said.

Still, Cashion thought informing the public would be prudent.

“I think we should go ahead and post a sign on the property,” Cashion said. “There might be someone in the community out there who’s been thinking about this property for another use for some time and may be surprised to know that it has been sold in two or three weeks and they didn’t know about it being available.”

While putting a notice on the county's website meets statutory requirements, County Attorney Andrea Leslie-Fite said, “there’s nothing prohibiting us from going above and beyond that.”

Taking into account the upcoming Labor Day holiday, Mosher said he thought a sign announcing the sale and bid process could be posted on the property next week.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to accept Greensboro Batting Center’s offer and authorized the upset bid process.

****

In other action on Thursday:

• The board agreed to use $148,040 of county money to annually fund two “navigator” positions at the Guilford County Family Justice Center. A state grant previously paid for the positions, which help victims of domestic and sexual violence seeking assistance from the center. However, county documents indicate 2022 state allocations for victims of crime decreased 66%, going from $103 million to $64 million, making the grant application process very competitive. This time, Guilford County did not receive the grant funding.

• The board learned that Guilford County has nearly exhausted all of its Emergency Rental and Utilities Assistance funding. It has spent $40 million and has about $8 million left that will be expended in the coming weeks, Social Services Director Sharon Barlow said. “We have been able to speed up our payment process,” she said, “and have been able to really successfully help a lot of people.”

• The board learned that all counties in the state will receive less reimbursement for Medicaid expenses. Barlow said Guilford County will receive 3.1% less — or $1.3 million. The reduction stems from new reporting requirements from the Federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.