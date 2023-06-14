GREENSBORO — While many Guilford County property owners were stunned by the increased taxes resulting from the 2022 property revaluation, the next scheduled revaluation will come a year sooner than usual.

Why? Essentially because real estate values continue to climb.

During a presentation to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, county Tax Director Ben Chavis said state law requires the N.C. Department of Revenue to conduct a “sales ratio study” every April for all 100 counties.

Using a random sample, the study compares the tax value of homes with the selling price of homes after the reappraisal.

Under state law, Chavis said, if the median sales ratio falls below 85% or above 115%, then that triggers a reappraisal.

“When they did ours, based on 473 sales … we came in at 84.95%. So it literally moved us from a five-year to a four-year reappraisal,” he explained.

That means the next reappraisal will occur in 2026.

Because the number was so close to 85%, Chavis appealed the decision. However, when he compared all 10,480 sales from last year, the ratio was 80.14%.

Twenty-two other counties, including Forsyth and Rockingham, also fell under the threshold with 84.51% and 77.86% respectively.

Rockingham County Tax Director Todd Hurst said officials there decided in 2021 to conduct a full reappraisal in 2024 — even though the county is on an eight-year reappraisal cycle. Properties were last reappraised in 2019.

“We just saw (the sales ratio) declining steadily,” he said.

In Guilford, Chavis said his office needs at least four additional appraiser positions and one exempt property auditor position — none of which were included in the budget proposed by County Manager Michael Halford.

Halford said he needed additional information from Chavis to consider adding the positions; Chavis said he thought his office would have another meeting with Halford before the proposed budget was set.

The positions would cost the county about $429,000. Guilford’s municipalities would pay a portion of this cost since they pay the county to collect taxes, Chavis said.

“Our staff does a great job,” Chavis said. “Our appeal rate to the Board of ER (Equalization and Review) is just over 1%, but they’re just exhausted right now.”

Chavis noted that his appraiser staffing level is far below that recommended by the assessing industry and state Department of Revenue, which is between 7,000 and 10,000 parcels per appraiser.

“We currently have 11 appraisers averaging 19,773 parcels each, which is double the standard,” Chavis explained. “We need 21 appraisers just to meet recommended staffing levels. We’re requesting these four appraiser positions as a starting point to get us launched.”

He said the reappraisal process should begin by July. “In order to have a successful reappraisal, you’ve got to start at least two years out,” he said.

When commissioners asked how his staffing level got so low, Chavis said that he just never asked for more people.

“We’ve been utilizing technology to get by (and) over half of our staff has retired in the last several years, so we’re having to recruit and backfill those positions,” he said.

A department restructuring also was a factor, he added.

Unlike Rockingham County, which Hurst said is contracting out its next reappraisal at a cost of nearly $1.2 million, Chavis said he does not want to go to the private sector.

“There is no depth of knowledge of Guilford County and our appraisers are very knowledgeable of our local market,” Chavis said.

Real property accounts for 82% of Guilford County’s tax base. And, as a result of the 2022 reappraisal, that tax base rose by 31%.

Making sure the county conducts good appraisals not only ensures equity and fairness, Chavis said, it also means every property is counted.

“We’re at a place where we just got to have additional help.”