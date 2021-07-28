 Skip to main content
Guilford County reinstates mandatory masks in county facilities; official says it could be extended countywide if COVID-19 infection rates rise
GREENSBORO — Guilford County is reinstating its mandatory mask policy — effective immediately — at all county facilities, regardless of the person's vaccination status, according to a news release sent late Wednesday.

And Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston indicated the policy could be extended countywide if spikes in COVID-19 infection rates continue in the community.  

County Manager Michael Halford informed county employees about the policy reinstatement in an email sent to today, according to the release.

The Guilford County health department and Cone Health operate COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“Given the trends in our policy metrics and increases in rates of community spread and hospitalizations related to COVID-19, and after consulting with our Public Health and Emergency Services teams, I am revising our indoor masking protocols," Halford said in the release.

"This change will support our work to ensure the safety of our teams and the public, and to protect the continuity of our operations. In the coming weeks, we will continue to monitor key community indicators and make recommendations as the Delta Variant continues to impact our County,” he said.

Alston supported the decision.

“We know that masking is effective in preventing the spread of the virus," Alston said in the release. "Our county employees are responsible for providing essential services such as EMS, Child Protective Services, and Public Health.

"In order to keep our teams safe and healthy, so that they may continue to serve the public, we must take every precaution; it just makes sense,” Alston said. “What we don’t want to see is reducing service delivery because employees are out of the office sick."

Alston also said if there are continued spikes in COVID-19 cases, the mandatory masking may have to be expanded beyond county facilities.

"We hope that the public takes the CDC’s masking guidance seriously," Alston said in the release. "I urge everyone to continue wearing your masks and to get vaccinated to help prevent a repeat of last summer.”

To find out more about vaccination options, go to www.healthyguilford.com, or subscribe to the text message opt-in system by texting GC19 to 888777 for English updates or texting GC19S to 888777 for Spanish updates.

