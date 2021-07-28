Guilford County reinstates mandatory masks in county facilities; official says it could be extended countywide if COVID-19 infection rates rise

GREENSBORO — Guilford County is reinstating its mandatory mask policy — effective immediately — at all county facilities, regardless of the person's vaccination status, according to a news release sent late Wednesday.

And Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston indicated the policy could be extended countywide if spikes in COVID-19 infection rates continue in the community.

County Manager Michael Halford informed county employees about the policy reinstatement in an email sent to today, according to the release.

“Given the trends in our policy metrics and increases in rates of community spread and hospitalizations related to COVID-19, and after consulting with our Public Health and Emergency Services teams, I am revising our indoor masking protocols," Halford said in the release.

"This change will support our work to ensure the safety of our teams and the public, and to protect the continuity of our operations. In the coming weeks, we will continue to monitor key community indicators and make recommendations as the Delta Variant continues to impact our County,” he said.

Alston supported the decision.