Guilford County rental, utilities assistance program launches Monday

GREENSBORO — Guilford County residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic can seek help with rent or utilities starting Monday through a new $8 million county program.

The County Emergency Rental and Utilities assistance program combines $7.25 million in federal funding with $747,000 in county money that the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved for this aid, the county said in a news release. The city of Greensboro received a separate, $9 million federal award.

The county will begin accepting applications at www.guilfordcountync.gov at 9 a.m. Monday for residents in the county, High Point and smaller cities that fall within the county limits. Greensboro residents are not eligible, however, they may be eligible under the city's program, which is expected to launch in March, the county said.

An “eligible household” is defined as a renter with an income at or below 80% of the area median income and in which at least one or more people living in the household:

• Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; and

• Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.