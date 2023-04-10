GREENSBORO — The early bird gets the property-tax discount, at least for Guilford County property owners.

At a work session Thursday, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved increasing the discount for people who pay their property taxes prior to Sept. 1.

Commissioners increased the discount from 0.5% to 1% and the change applies to real estate and personal property taxes assessed by Guilford County.

“It applies for bills that are paid during the months of July and August,” Tax Director Ben Chavis said.

“Currently, almost 65% of the tax bills are paid during the discount period,” he said. “That represents about 130,000 property tax bills out of 200,000 that go out.”

For a home valued at $242,000, with a property tax bill of $1,768, the tax payer would pay $1,750 with the 1% discount for paying early. The extra 0.5% approved by the board translates to an additional $9 in savings.

The new discount rate still needs approval from the state Department of Revenue. After that, the county has to advertise the discounted rate at least once.

The discount means an estimated $1.4 million loss in projected revenues for Fiscal Year 2024. However, the county also anticipates a 2% growth in property-tax values.

Property taxes account for 64% of the county’s budget.

The commissioners faced criticism from residents last year after they kept the tax rate the same despite a revaluation that made real property values much higher. The county’s real property-tax base rose by 31% as a result of the reappraisal process.

The current $861 million budget included a tax rate of 73.05 cents per $100 of taxable value. The revenue-neutral tax rate — which would raise the same amount of money as in fiscal year 2021-22 — would have been 59.54 cents.

Noting the higher tax bills property owners faced with the revaluation, Commissioner Katie “Kay” Cashion made the motion to adopt the increased discount rate.

“Although when we look at the amount, it’s not very much at all … it is a show of goodwill that we’d like to do at least this much,” Cashion said.

Though she voted for the resolution, Commissioner Carly Cooke said she was concerned that the action had to take place before “we have a full understanding of what our needs are.”

County Manager Michael Halford told the board that the resolution had to be approved by May 1 in order for it to be effective when the tax bills go out later this summer.

Halford said he could not offer a full picture of next year’s budget until the Guilford County Board of Education submits its funding request to the county.

“That will probably be after May 1,” he said.

Chavis said he would contact all the municipalities in the county about the board’s adoption of the discount rate.

When the county reduced the rate from 1% to 0.5% for Fiscal Year 2014, nearly all of the municipalities followed the county’s lead, Chavis said. Greensboro and Pleasant Garden were exceptions, keeping their discount rate at 1%.