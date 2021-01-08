Guilford County vaccine appointment line back up, but expect long wait as demand far exceeds available doses, county warns

Updated 10:57 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's vaccination appointment phone line is back up and running, however, there's a long wait time.

Demand for appointments far exceeds the number of available doses, the county said about 10:45 a.m. on Twitter. More than 1,500 people are waiting to make an appointment on the phone line, the county said.

The county is expected to get new shipments each week of COVID-19 vaccines.

GREENSBORO — Guilford County said on Twitter that its COVID-19 vaccine call in number is not working right now.

Vaccine Appointment line update: we are currently experiencing issues with our phone carrier. Technicians are working to resolve the problem and the issue should be cleared very soon, and the lines reopened. — Guilford County (@GuilfordCounty) January 8, 2021

