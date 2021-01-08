 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford County vaccine appointment line back up, but expect long wait as demand far exceeds available doses, county warns
3 comments
breaking top story

Guilford County vaccine appointment line back up, but expect long wait as demand far exceeds available doses, county warns

  • Updated
  • 3
{{featured_button_text}}

Updated 10:57 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's vaccination appointment phone line is back up and running, however, there's a long wait time.

Demand for appointments far exceeds the number of available doses, the county said about 10:45 a.m. on Twitter. More than 1,500 people are waiting to make an appointment on the phone line, the county said.

The county is expected to get new shipments each week of COVID-19 vaccines.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Guilford County said on Twitter that its COVID-19 vaccine call in number is not working right now.

Check back at greensboro.com for updates.

3 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News