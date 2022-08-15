Guilford County's COVID-19 local emergency declaration ends at 5 p.m. today

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's local emergency declaration regarding COVID-19 will end today at 5 p.m., Guilford County commissioners' Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston announced in a news release.

The action coincides with the termination of the North Carolina’s pandemic state of emergency declared by Governor Roy Cooper more than two years ago.

The governor declared a state of emergency in March of 2020 as the first cases of the coronavirus began showing up in North Carolina.

Since then, nearly 3 million people have reported testing positive in the state and more than 25,000 people have died from the disease, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In Guilford County, 137,858 people have reported testing positive and 1,276 people have died, according to the NCDHHS' website.

On March 13, 2020, Guilford County declared a countywide emergency related to COVID-19. The state and local emergency declarations led to mask mandates and the closure of some businesses. They also allowed governments to apply for aid from the state and federal governments for response and recovery expenses. A similar declaration for the city of Greensboro was rescinded after the county imposed its emergency declaration.

The county's transmission level is still considered high, according to the Guilford County health department.

“We recognize that COVID-19 is still an emergency issue, with the transmission on the rise," Guilford County Emergency Management Director Steven Grose said in the release. "While the local state of emergency is being allowed to expire in conjunction with the Governor’s, ... there are resources and processes in place to meet the immediate needs.”

“We continue to offer vaccines in Guilford County for anybody who wants them,” county Health Director Dr. Iulia said in the release. “We will continue to monitor locally and recommend reactivation if appropriate.”

The health department still advises people to wear a mask indoors, stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if symptoms of the disease appear.

For more information about COVID-19 or to schedule a vaccination, go to healthyguilford.com.